SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 15

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-10)

South Webster 3, Waverly 1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18)

Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-11)

Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-23)

Fairland 3, South Point 1 (21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23)

Rock Hill 3, Ironton 2

Boys Soccer

Valley 5, Ironton St. Joseph 4

Minford 7, Rock Hill 1

South Webster 3, Waverly 0

Northwest 8, West Union 0

Gallia Academy 10, Chesapeake 0

South Point 3, Fairland 1

Western at New Boston, ppd. to Thursday, Sept. 22

Girls Soccer

Wheelersburg 1, Rock Hill 1

Lancaster 2, Minford 0

South Point 5, Fairland 3

Girls Tennis

Notre Dame 3, Ironton 2

Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2