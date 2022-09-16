SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 15
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Valley 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-10)
South Webster 3, Waverly 1 (25-19, 25-20, 19-25, 25-18)
Notre Dame 3, Green 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-11)
Coal Grove 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-23)
Fairland 3, South Point 1 (21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23)
Rock Hill 3, Ironton 2
Boys Soccer
Valley 5, Ironton St. Joseph 4
Minford 7, Rock Hill 1
South Webster 3, Waverly 0
Northwest 8, West Union 0
Gallia Academy 10, Chesapeake 0
South Point 3, Fairland 1
Western at New Boston, ppd. to Thursday, Sept. 22
Girls Soccer
Wheelersburg 1, Rock Hill 1
Lancaster 2, Minford 0
South Point 5, Fairland 3
Girls Tennis
Notre Dame 3, Ironton 2
Minford 3, Wheelersburg 2