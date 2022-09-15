The midway point of the 2022 football season is almost here.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look back at some of the top team and individual performances from all over the state.

Here is the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association High School Football Notebook for Week 4:

* A pair of Ohio Mr. Football winners, Mitch Trubisky and Joe Burrow, squared off on Sunday in Cincinnati when the Bengals hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky, who won Ohio’s Mr. Football award in 2012, is the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Burrow, who won the award in 2014, is the quarterback of the Bengals. Trubisky and the Steelers beat the defending AFC champions 23-20 in overtime.

* Riverside’s 21-7 upset of Chardon not only ended the two-time defending Division III state champions’ 31-game win streak, it also came with an impressive defensive performance. The Beavers outgained Chardon by a 305-to-255 margin of yardage, and 98 of those yards for Chardon came on one play. Senior nose tackle Collin Fairbanks led the charge on the defensive line with 10 tackles, including two TFL. Junior quarterback Mikey Maloney had a hand in all three of Riverside’s touchdowns. He threw for two of them with 131 yards passing and added another 73 yards rushing with a score on the ground.

* New Lexington’s Hunter Rose ran for 202 yards and two scores on 21 carries and Lukas Ratliff had 210 total yards and two rushing TDs as New Lexington downed West Muskingum 26-13. Ty Shawger had 117 yards and two TDs on 25 rushes for West Muskingum.

* Hillsboro junior fullback Austin Barrett set the school record in rushing yards for a game with 370 yards on 22 carries, plus he tied the school record with five touchdown runs en route to the Indians’ 48-41 win in overtime against the visiting Williamsburg Wildcats.

* McClain junior Andrew Potts rushed 15 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns while only playing in the first half where he averaged 11.7 yards per carry. Potts also caught two passes for another 47 yards.

* Paint Valley’s Dom Chambers had 18 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. Teammate Braylon Robertson finished with 10 carries for 112 yards and three rushing scores, averaging 11.2 yards per carry. Also for Paint Valley, Carson Free caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per catch.

* Ironton senior quarterback Tayden Carpenter completed 11 of 16 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, in Ironton’s 32-21 win over Johnson Central (Ky.) on Saturday night. Carpenter was named the game’s Most Valuable Player, part of the three-game first annual Ironton Gridiron Classic.

* Franklin Furnace Green junior Nathaniel Brannigan rushed for 289 yards and six touchdowns on 25 carries with one 2-point conversion run, and senior Landan Lodwick rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries with three 2-point conversion runs, in the Bobcats’ 65-52 high-scoring win over Racine Southern on Friday night. Lodwick also caught the Bobcats’ only pass reception for 35 yards, and returned five kickoffs for 112 total yards.

* McDermott Northwest junior Connor Lintz landed an all-around impressive effort in the Mohawks’ 19-7 win over Oak Hill on Friday night. Lintz rushed for 130 yards on seven carries including an 80-yard touchdown run, caught a 45-yard touchdown reception, made one defensive interception, and added a 44-yard kickoff return.

* Portsmouth West senior Ryan Sissel rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, and junior Jeffery Bishop caught two passes for two touchdowns and 113 yards in the Senators’ 49-7 win over Wellston. Those two TD receptions by Bishop were the only pass attempts by senior quarterback Mitchell Irwin.

* Lucasville Valley senior quarterback George Arnett completed 12-of-17 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and Aiden Waughtel made three receptions for 109 yards and one TD, in the Indians’ 35-0 win over Beaver Eastern.

* Wheelersburg junior Creed Warren returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown, and carried five times for a team-high 75 yards in the Pirates’ 49-7 win at Ashland (Ky.) on Friday night.

* The Chillicothe run defense found its footing Friday night against one of the top rushing attacks in southeastern Ohio. The Cavaliers (3-1) entered their Week 4 contest at Waverly having allowed 225 yards per game. The Tigers’ running game was at a 280 yards per game average and headlined by Jase Hurd’s 214 yards per contest clip. Chillicothe held Waverly (2-2) to 84 yards on the ground while Hurd accounted for 85 yards rushing as the Cavaliers left with a 42-12 win. Chillicothe is now 8-0 all-time in the series after the win, which was dormant since an 80-0 win by the Cavaliers in 1935. In the seven prior meetings before Friday night, Chillicothe pitched seven shutouts with the combined score of the contests at 401-0.