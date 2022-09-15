OHSAA Football Computer Ratings — Sept. 13, 2022 (Entering Week 5)

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report

on Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs

Division III

Region 11 – 1. Granville (4-0) 8.75, 2. Cols. South (3-0) 7.7765, 3. Chillicothe (3-1) 7.275, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 7.225, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-1) 7.175, 6. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 6.95, 7. Bellefontaine (3-1) 6.7, 8. Washington C.H. Washington (3-1) 5.7222, 9. Jackson (2-2) 5.025, 10. Cols. Bishop Watterson (3-1) 4.8112, 11. Circleville (3-1) 4.775, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-1) 4.775, 13. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-1) 4.45, 14. Zanesville (2-2) 4.075, 15. London (2-2) 4.0152, 16. Cols. Linden McKinley (2-1) 4, 17. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (2-2) 3.8, 18. Cols. Centennial (1-2) 2, 18. Cols. Hamilton Township (1-2) 2, 20. Cols. Beechcroft (1-2) 1.8333

Division IV

Region 15 – 1. New Lexington (4-0) 8.85, 2. Cols. East (3-0) 8.2917, 3. Steubenville (4-0) 7.3634, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.9962, 5. St. Clairsville (3-1) 6.6071, 6. Circleville Logan Elm (3-1) 5.9962, 7. McConnelsville Morgan (3-1) 5.6, 8. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (2-2) 5.0253, 9. Cambridge (3-1) 4.525, 10. Carrollton (3-1) 3.8, 11. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (1-2) 3.7996, 12. Newark Licking Valley (2-2) 3.375, 13. KIPP Columbus (2-2) 2.875, 14. Warsaw River View (2-2) 2.8, 15. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 2.775, 16. McArthur Vinton County (2-2) 2.525, 17. Cols. Bishop Hartley (1-3) 2.3, 18. Cols. Marion-Franklin (1-2) 2.2846, 19. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-2) 2.25, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (1-3) 1.925

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 8.0758, 2. Chillicothe Unioto (4-0) 7.375, 3. Day. Northridge (4-0) 5.925, 4. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 5.725, 5. Reading (4-0) 5.7121, 6. Greenfield McClain (3-1) 5.2, 7. Cleves Taylor (3-1) 4.975, 8. Cin. Taft (3-1) 4.925, 9. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-1) 4.55, 10. St. Paris Graham Local (2-2) 4.475, 11. Urbana (2-2) 4.3182, 12. Waverly (2-2) 3.725, 13. Kettering Archbishop Alter (2-2) 3.2, 14. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (2-2) 3.175, 15. Springfield Kenton Ridge (2-2) 2.9, 16. Eaton (2-2) 2.875, 17. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-2) 2.6326, 18. Batavia (1-3) 1.925, 19. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (1-3) 1.8535, 20. Bethel-Tate (1-3) 1.25

Division V

Region 19 – 1. Ironton (4-0) 10.375, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-0) 8.2653, 3. Belmont Union Local (3-0) 7.1667, 4. Wheelersburg (3-1) 5.6, 5. Centerburg (3-1) 5.2, 6. Barnesville (4-0) 5.125, 7. Minford (3-1) 4.85, 8. Portsmouth West (3-1) 4.8, 9. Proctorville Fairland (3-1) 4.55, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (3-1) 4.425, 11. Heath (2-2) 4.0657, 12. South Point (2-2) 3.95, 13. Portsmouth (2-2) 3.7857, 14. Albany Alexander (3-1) 3.375, 14. Piketon (2-2) 3.375, 16. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (1-2) 2.9444, 17. McDermott Northwest (2-2) 2.85, 18. Chesapeake (2-2) 2.45, 19. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-2) 2.375, 20. Utica (1-3) 2.325

Region 20 – 1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-0) 8.425, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (4-0) 8.125, 3. Cin. Madeira (4-0) 7.425, 4. Germantown Valley View (3-1) 7.075, 5. Brookville (4-0) 6.9, 6. Springfield Northeastern (4-0) 6.5, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (3-1) 5.85, 8. Waynesville (3-1) 4.8, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.625, 10. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-1) 3.975, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (2-2) 3.6556, 12. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (2-2) 3.5, 13. Blanchester (2-2) 3.175, 14. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.7071, 15. Carlisle (2-2) 2.525, 16. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 1.75, 16. Cin. North College Hill (1-1) 1.75, 18. Sabina East Clinton (1-3) 1.7071, 19. Springfield Greenon (1-3) 1.575, 20. Cin. Mariemont (1-3) 1.475

Division VI

Region 23 – 1. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-0) 7.45, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.225, 3. Galion Northmor (4-0) 5.775, 4. Malvern (4-0) 5.275, 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-0) 5.2, 6. West Jefferson (3-1) 4.8182, 7. Mount Gilead (3-1) 4.775, 8. Nelsonville-York (3-1) 4.5765, 9. Newcomerstown (3-1) 4.375, 10. Ironton Rock Hill (2-2) 3.55, 11. Grove City Christian (3-1) 3.4413, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (3-1) 3.325, 13. Grandview Hts. (2-2) 3.1061, 14. Loudonville (2-2) 2.85, 15. Worthington Christian (2-2) 2.575, 16. Marion Elgin (2-2) 2.225, 17. Martins Ferry (2-2) 1.75, 18. Bellaire (1-3) 1.5, 19. Howard East Knox (1-3) 1.125, 19. Oak Hill (1-3) 1.125

Region 24 – 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0) 7.9, 2. Williamsburg (3-1) 5.45, 3. New Paris National Trail (3-1) 5.35, 4. Versailles (3-1) 5.325, 5. Harrod Allen East (3-1) 4.525, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (3-1) 3.95, 7. Bainbridge Paint Valley (2-2) 3.6, 8. West Liberty-Salem (2-2) 3.225, 9. Lucasville Valley (2-2) 3.075, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (2-2) 2.925, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-2) 2.9, 12. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-2) 2.475, 13. Anna (2-2) 2.4, 14. Cin. Country Day (2-1) 2.3333, 15. Frankfort Adena (2-2) 2.275, 16. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-2) 2.154, 17. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (1-3) 1.35, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-3) 1.3295, 19. Arcanum (1-3) 1.275, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-3) 1

Division VII

Region 27 – 1. Newark Cath. (2-0) 6.375, 2. Hannibal River (4-0) 4.8056, 3. Reedsville Eastern (4-0) 4.8, 4. Franklin Furnace Green (4-0) 4.2, 5. Bridgeport (3-1) 4.0683, 6. Caldwell (4-0) 3.975, 7. New Matamoras Frontier (2-2) 2.4571, 8. Crown City South Gallia (2-2) 2.45, 9. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-2) 2.1, 10. Beallsville (2-2) 1.75, 11. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-3) 1.5821, 12. Waterford (1-3) 1, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (1-3) 0.875, 13. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-3) 0.875, 13. Racine Southern (1-3) 0.875, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (0-4) 0, 16. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (0-4) 0, 16. Manchester (0-4) 0, 16. Corning Miller (0-4) 0, 16. Millersport (0-3) 0, 16. Woodsfield Monroe Central (0-4) 0, 16. Shadyside (0-4) 0