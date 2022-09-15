Mohawks rebound, bounce Oaks

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks returned home, and returned to their winning ways on Friday night, in an all-around and all-purpose Connor Lintz special.

That’s because the Mohawks — against the visiting and non-league Oak Hill Oaks at Roy Rogers Field — mustered receiving and rushing touchdowns from the junior standout Lintz, as he also returned a kickoff for 44 yards and made an interception on defense.

Northwest, with 325 rushing yards on 56 attempts, notched a 19-7 victory to raise its record to 2-2.

The Mohawks had been on the road the past two weeks —and unfortunately suffered back-to-back losses at McClain (36-35) and at Huntington (46-22).

The Mohawks had no trouble with Southeastern in the opener, and broke a 7-7 second-quarter tie to put away the young Oaks.

Lintz led the offensive charge.

In the first quarter, he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jake Brown —and Aiden Shepherd hit the extra-point kick.

In the second, Lintz dashed 80 yards for another touchdown, as the Mohawks made it 19-7 with Wyatt Brackman’s third-quarter three-yard run.

A.J. Harrison had a two-yard plunge for the 1-3 Oaks’ only score, as Garrett McKinniss kicked the extra point for the early second-stanza tie.

The Oaks’ touchdown was set up by an interception return of 58 yards by Andy Meldick, but otherwise, the Oaks’ offense only produced 100 total yards.

Northwest held a 28-11 advantage in first downs, ran 21 more plays from scrimmage (66-45), and stymied Oak Hill to only 19 rushing yards on 24 attempts.

Brackman bulldozed his way to a hefty 161 yards on 27 carries —almost half of the team’s 56 rushes, and exactly half of the club’s 325 rushing yards.

Lintz added 130 rushing yards on only seven carries, as Andrew Newman completed three passes for 22 yards to receiver Carter Runyon.

Northwest returns to the road, and returns to non-league action, against archrival Valley on Friday night on the Indians’ Reservation.

Oak Hill 0 7 0 0 —7

Northwest 7 6 6 0 — 19

N — Connor Lintz, 45-yard pass from Jake Brown (Aiden Shepherd kick), 1st (7-0 N)

OH — A.J. Harrison, 2-yard run (Garrett McKinniss kick), 2nd (7-7 tie)

N — Connor Lintz, 80-yard run (kick failed), 2nd (13-7 N)

N — Wyatt Brackman, 3-yard run (run failed), 3rd (19-7 N)

Team Statistics

OH N

First downs 11 28

Scrimmage plays 45 66

Rushes-yards 24-19 56-325

Passing yards 81 67

Total yards 100 392

Cmp-Att-Int. 9-21-1 4-10-1

Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties (No.-Yds) 4-24 3-35

Punts-Ave. NA NA

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Oak Hill: not available; Northwest: Wyatt Brackman 27-161 TD, Connor Lintz 7-130 TD, Kory Butler 6-15, Colton Campbell 6-13, Lane Gilley 1-6, Carter Runyon 2-5, Hunter Armbrister 3-4, Jake Brown 4-(-9)

PASSING —Oak Hill: not available; Northwest: Andrew Newman 3-5-0-22, Jake Brown 1-5-1-45 TD

RECEIVING —Oak Hill: not available; Northwest: Connor Lintz 1-45 TD, Carter Runyon 3-22

Northwest running back Connor Lintz (1) looks for room to run between Oak Hill defenders Nate Clutters (4) and Blaise Ford (32 during Friday night’s non-league football game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_OH-Northwest-Lintz.jpg Northwest running back Connor Lintz (1) looks for room to run between Oak Hill defenders Nate Clutters (4) and Blaise Ford (32 during Friday night’s non-league football game at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

Staff report

