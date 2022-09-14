Valley shuts out Eagles, 35-0

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians evened their record to 2-2 with their second-straight win on Friday night — shutting out visiting Eastern 35-0 in Lucasville.

Both sides of the Indians’ team was dominant in the shutout win — as Valley outgained the Eagles 359-134 in total yards in the victory.

Valley took a 28-0 lead into the halftime locker-room, thanks to four first-half offensive touchdowns.

Senior Colt Buckle scored a touchdown from three yards out with 10:46 left in the first quarter, putting Valley in front 7-0 following his own-made PAT.

At the end of the first quarter, senior Hunter Edwards caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from George Arnett to put the Indians ahead by two touchdowns.

Freshman Gabe McNeil — who tied with Buckle as the Indians’ leading ballcarrier with 46 yards apiece— scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter that added to their offensive production.

Scoring rushes from 10 and two yards out helped put Valley ahead 28-0 going into the second half.

Freshman Aiden Waughtel caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Arnett with 7:45 left in the game, giving the Indians their final score of the contest — and a 35-0 lead.

Arnett completed 12-of-17 passes for 247 yards, with Waughtel making three receptions for 109.

Buckle carried a dozen times, caught four passes for 52 yards, and made all five of Valley’s extra-point kicks.

Senior Lakota Davis led Valley with 13 tackles in the home win.

Valley (2-2) will host Northwest in Lucasville in their annual week-five meeting — ahead of the start of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

* * *

Eastern 0 0 0 0 —0

Valley 14 14 0 7 — 35

V — Colt Buckle, 3-yard run (Colt Buckle kick), 10:46, 1st (7-0 V)

V — Hunter Edwards, 56-yard pass from George Arnett (Colt Buckle kick), 2:56, 1st (14-0 V)

V — Gabe McNeil, 10-yard run (Colt Buckle kick), 7:35, 2nd (21-0 V)

V — Gabe McNeil, 2-yard run (Colt Buckle kick), 3:53, 2nd (28-0 V)

V— Aiden Waughtel, 32-yard pass from George Arnett (Colt Buckle), 7:45, 4th (35-0 V)

— — —

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Eastern: not available; Valley: Colt Buckle 12-46 TD, Gabe McNeil 7-46 2TD, George Arnett 9-13, Tyler Carver 2-2

PASSING —Eastern: not available; Valley: George Arnett 12-17-0-247 2TD, Carson Powell 1-1-0-5

RECEIVING —Eastern: not available; Valley:Colt Buckle 4-52, Aiden Waughtel 3-109 TD, Hunter Edwards 2-71 TD, Carson Powell 2-15, Tyler Johnson 1-5, Gabe McNeil 1-0

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Valley-logo-2-1-2.jpg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved