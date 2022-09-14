Posted on by

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 13


Volleyball

Fairland 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-17)

West 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-11)

Waverly 3, Eastern 0 (25-20, 25-6, 25-12)

Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-3)

Green 3, Symmes Valley 2 (15-25, 18-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-7)

Western 3, East 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-6)

Boys Soccer

Wheelersburg 4, Minford 4

Northwest 4, Waverly 0

Ironton St. Joseph 5, Clay 0

Western 7, Piketon 1

Fairland 4, Portsmouth 0

Gallia Academy 7, Rock Hill 0

Chesapeake 2, Greenup County (Ky.) 1

Alexander 3, South Point 0

Girls Soccer

Minford 2, Wheelersburg 1

Greenup County (Ky.) 3, Chesapeake 1

