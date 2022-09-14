SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 13
Volleyball
Fairland 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-17)
West 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-11)
Waverly 3, Eastern 0 (25-20, 25-6, 25-12)
Notre Dame 3, New Boston 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-3)
Green 3, Symmes Valley 2 (15-25, 18-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-7)
Western 3, East 0 (25-8, 25-9, 25-6)
Boys Soccer
Wheelersburg 4, Minford 4
Northwest 4, Waverly 0
Ironton St. Joseph 5, Clay 0
Western 7, Piketon 1
Fairland 4, Portsmouth 0
Gallia Academy 7, Rock Hill 0
Chesapeake 2, Greenup County (Ky.) 1
Alexander 3, South Point 0
Girls Soccer
Minford 2, Wheelersburg 1
Greenup County (Ky.) 3, Chesapeake 1