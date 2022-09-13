FALL SCOREBOARD — September 10 & 12

FALL SCOREBOARD — September 10
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Alexander 0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-19)
Boys Soccer
South Webster 8 Clay 0
North Adams 1, Ironton St. Joseph 0
Southeastern at New Boston, canceled
Girls Soccer
North Adams 2, Wheelersburg 1
FALL SCOREBOARD — September 12
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-9)
South Webster 3, Gallia Academy 1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19)
Minford 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-11)
Notre Dame 3, Fairland 1 (25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-10)
Clay 3, Northwest 2 (25-20, 26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 15-8)
Western 3, Manchester 2 (25-14, 21-25, 27-29, 25-19, 15-8)
Boys Soccer
Portsmouth 6, Piketon 2
Rock Hill 8, West 0
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 5, Portsmouth 0