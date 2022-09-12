‘Burg handles Ashland, 49-7

ASHLAND, Ky. — A renaming to ‘Pirate Stadium’ may seem appropriate following Wheelersburg’s 49-7 road win at Ashland on Friday.

In their final of a three-game road trip, in which they won all three, the Pirates took it to their host Tomcats — outscoring Ashland 49-0 over the final 47:30 of the game.

The lone Ashland touchdown came on the game’s first play from scrimmage — when LaBryant Strader connected with Asher Adkins for a 66-yard touchdown pass at the 11:40 mark of the first quarter.

As soon as the Pirates touched the ball to begin their scoring chances, they were off to the races.

‘Burg junior Creed Warren returned the ensuing kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 with 11:24 to play in the first.

In the second quarter, senior running back Ethan Glover gave the Pirates a 14-7 lead with an 11-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-three at the 1:53 mark.

Entering the second half with a 14-7 lead, it was all Pirates for the final 24 minutes of game action.

Derrick Lattimore took a pair of carries — of one and four yards, respectively — into the ‘Burg end zone as part of a 28-point Pirates third quarter.

Eric Lattimore carried the ball 65 yards to the end zone in-between Derrick’s scores — adding to the Pirates’ 296 yards of offense on the ground on 38 attempts.

A 52-yard interception return for a touchdown by Warren put the Pirates ahead 42-7 — on the final play of the third period.

On their final offensive series, ‘Burg freshman Elijah Brown carried the ball into the Pirate end zone for an 11-yard scoring tote — sealing the game with a 49-7 victory.

Pirates placekicker Connor Estep is now 17-of-17 on extra points this season —having made all seven at Ashland.

Warren rushed for 75 yards on only five carries for a 15 yards per carry average, as Eric Lattimore rushed for 58 yards and caught two passes for 42 yards.

Derrick Lattimore had 56 yards on a team-high 11 carries, as Glover gained 47 rushing yards and caught one pass for 21.

Eli Jones completed 63 yards worth of passes, and rushed eight times for 46 yards.

The Pirates, perhaps though, had greater impact on defense —as they stymied the Tomcats to 132 rushing yards on 25 attempts.

They also forced three Tomcat turnovers, including a pair of Strader interceptions —the other by Landon Hutchinson.

Strader completed eight of 19 passes for 148 yards, as Adkins made three catches for 83.

Wheelersburg (3-1) will return to Ed Miller Stadium in week five where it hosts Jackson (2-2) — prior to the start of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

* * *

Wheelersburg 7 7 28 7—49

Ashland 7 0 0 0 — 7

A — Asher Adkins, 66-yard pass from LaBryant Strader (Jake Sexton kick), 11:40, 1st (7-0 A)

W — Creed Warren, 90-yard kickoff return (Connor Estep kick), 11:24, 1st (7-7 tie)

W — Ethan Glover, 11-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 1:50, 2nd (14-7 W)

W — Derrick Lattimore, 4-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 8:36, 3rd (21-7 W)

W — Eric Lattimore, 65-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 5:15, 3rd (28-7 W)

W — Derrick Lattimore, 1-yard run (Connor Estep kick), :25, 3rd (35-7 W)

W — Creed Warren, 52-yard interception return (Connor Estep kick), :00, 3rd (42-7 W)

W — Elijah Brown, 11-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 4:43, 4th (49-7 W)

Team Statistics

W A

First downs 19 14

Scrimmage plays 44 51

Rushes-yards 38-296 32-125

Passing yards 63 148

Total yards 359 273

Cmp-Att-Int. 3-6-0 8-19-2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-yards 4-25 6-40

Punts-Ave. 1-42 2-39

Time of possession 23:23 24:37

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Wheelersburg: Creed Warren 5-75, Eric Lattimore 2-58 TD, Derrick Lattimore 11-56 2TD, Ethan Glover 7-47 TD, Eli Jones 8-46, Elijah Brown 1-11 TD, Kenyon Evans 1-6, Ison Emnett 1-0, Jake Darling 1-(-1), Team 1-(-2) ; Ashland: Atayveon Thomas 5-56, Braxton Jennings 14-37, LaBryant Strader 8-24, Keshawn Newman 1-6, Tyree Clutters 1-2, Asher Adkins 1-1, Troy Gardner 1-1, Terrell Jordan 1-(-2)

PASSING — Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 2-4-0-63, Braylon Rucker 1-2-0-0; Ashland: LaBryant 8-19-2-148 TD

RECEIVING —Wheelersburg: Eric Lattimore 2-42, Ethan Glover 1-21, Caleb Arthur 0-0; Ashland: Asher Adkins 3-83 TD, Brandon Houston 1-30, Austin Nichols 1-14, Jared Brown 1-14, Terrell Jordan 2-7

Wheelersburg junior Creed Warren (25) returned this kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown during the Pirates’ 49-7 win at Ashland (Ky.) in week four. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Creed-Warren-kick-return-_-Burg-Ashland.jpg Wheelersburg junior Creed Warren (25) returned this kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown during the Pirates’ 49-7 win at Ashland (Ky.) in week four. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, www.burgsports.com https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Burg-defense.jpeg Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, www.burgsports.com

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved