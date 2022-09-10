Posted on by

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — September 9


Portsmouth 35, Rock Hill 21

Wheelersburg 49, Ashland (Ky.) 7

West 49, Wellston 7

Washington Court House 42, Minford 0

Valley 35, Eastern 0

Northwest 19, Oak Hill 7

Eastern Meigs 12, Notre Dame 7

Green 65, Southern 52

Newcomerstown 24, East 22

Tug Valley (W.V.) 27, Symmes Valley 6

Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12

Gallia Academy 42, Chesapeake 7

Coal Grove 43, South Point 7

Fairland 41, Trimble 16

Boyd County (Ky.) 29, Greenup County (Ky.) 21

Johnson Central (Ky.) at Ironton (Saturday, Sept. 10)

