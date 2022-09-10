FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — September 9
Portsmouth 35, Rock Hill 21
Wheelersburg 49, Ashland (Ky.) 7
West 49, Wellston 7
Washington Court House 42, Minford 0
Valley 35, Eastern 0
Northwest 19, Oak Hill 7
Eastern Meigs 12, Notre Dame 7
Green 65, Southern 52
Newcomerstown 24, East 22
Tug Valley (W.V.) 27, Symmes Valley 6
Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12
Gallia Academy 42, Chesapeake 7
Coal Grove 43, South Point 7
Fairland 41, Trimble 16
Boyd County (Ky.) 29, Greenup County (Ky.) 21
Johnson Central (Ky.) at Ironton (Saturday, Sept. 10)