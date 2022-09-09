Mohawks outlast Jeeps, 1-0

McDERMOTT — Thanks to a shutout defensive performance and a first-half goal by Caleb Lewis, the Northwest Mohawks boys soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over visiting South Webster in Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II matchup.

Lewis’ goal came at the 18-minute mark of the first half — and was one of five shots on goal attempted by the Mohawks.

The Jeeps attempted 16 shots, 10 of which were on goal and saved by Northwest goalkeeper Logan Shepherd.

“Huge SOC II win for us. Kids came out to play tonight and gave all they had for 80 minutes. Our defense was tested all night long, but stood strong. Logan Shepherd has been huge for us this season in goal and continued his impressive season tonight,” Northwest coach Josh Keeney said, after the game. “Webster is a really good team, very structured, play possession soccer, and are coached very well. This win means a lot to our guys, especially now that we are about to start the second round of SOC play next week.”

Both South Webster and Northwest had four corner kicks apiece.

“Some of our best chances came as we worked the ball down the sides which got us some throw-ins,” South Webster coach Corey Claxon said, of their scoring chances. “Will Collins does an excellent job of throwing the ball in long and Hunter is great about getting to it and skipping it on. We just couldn’t get it to go. We had some good shots as well, but we have to do better about putting them on target.

Northwest will host Waverly on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in an SOC II contest, while South Webster will travel to Waverly two days later on the 15th.

Staff Report

