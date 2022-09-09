SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 8
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-9)
South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-13)
Minford 3, Valley 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-16)
West 3, Eastern 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-16)
Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-15)
Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-13)
Western 3, Green 1 (25-13, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13)
Symmes Valley 3, Clay 0
Portsmouth 3, Rock Hill, 2 (25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-27, 15-13)
Gallia Academy 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-6, 26-9, 25-13)
South Point 3, Chesapeake 0 (26-24, 27-25, 27-25)
Fairland 3, Ironton 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-10)
New Boston at Peebles, no report
Boys Soccer
Northwest 1, South Webster 0
Valley 8, Western 0
Ironton St. Joe 1, New Boston 0
Clay 4, West Union 2
Athens 11, Waverly 0
Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth 1
South Point 9, Chesapeake 3
Girls Soccer
Minford 7, Rock Hill 6
South Point 7, Chesapeake 0
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 3, Ironton 2
Notre Dame 3, Valley 2