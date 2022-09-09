SPORTS SCOREBOARD —September 8

Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, Jackson 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-9)

South Webster 3, Northwest 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-13)

Minford 3, Valley 0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-16)

West 3, Eastern 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-16)

Waverly 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-15)

Notre Dame 3, East 0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-13)

Western 3, Green 1 (25-13, 25-19, 17-25, 25-13)

Symmes Valley 3, Clay 0

Portsmouth 3, Rock Hill, 2 (25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-27, 15-13)

Gallia Academy 3, Coal Grove 0 (25-6, 26-9, 25-13)

South Point 3, Chesapeake 0 (26-24, 27-25, 27-25)

Fairland 3, Ironton 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-10)

New Boston at Peebles, no report

Boys Soccer

Northwest 1, South Webster 0

Valley 8, Western 0

Ironton St. Joe 1, New Boston 0

Clay 4, West Union 2

Athens 11, Waverly 0

Rock Hill 6, Portsmouth 1

South Point 9, Chesapeake 3

Girls Soccer

Minford 7, Rock Hill 6

South Point 7, Chesapeake 0

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 3, Ironton 2

Notre Dame 3, Valley 2