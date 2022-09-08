Clay, Lady Falcons roll to soccer wins

Girls Soccer

Minford 12, Piketon 1

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons scored six goals in each half, and as a result against visiting and overmatched Piketon on Tuesday, were better by the dozen.

The Lady Falcons got four goals apiece from Lexi Conkel and Haley Knore — and one apiece from Ava Cronin, Mychal Cron, Olivia MacCrae and Sadie Hatfield —en route to a 12-1 rout of the Lady Redstreaks in a non-league girls soccer match.

With the easy win, Minford moved its undefeated and untied record to a perfect 6-0-0.

Only one Lady Falcon tally, Cronin’s goal with 17-and-a-half minutes remaining in the opening half, was unassisted.

That made it 2-0, giving Minford more than enough breathing room — and counters — needed for the win.

Cronin collected a hat trick in assists, as Lyla Napier with a pair in the first half and Maggie Risner with a pair in the second half had assists as well.

Knore in the first half, Emily Conn in the first half, Kasey Essman in the second half, and Whitney Dean in the second half had singular assists.

For those into counting, that’s a dozen goals —as Piketon goalkeeper Natalie Cooper was credited with 33 saves.

“We got a slow start on the scoring. We were on the offensive side of the pitch and moving the ball, but Piketon’s goalkeeper was phenomenal, making several tough saves. We were able to adjust and score off some good negative balls,” said Minford coach Shane Tieman. “I love our unselfishness.”

Minford’s Neveah Porter made two stops, so it was an easy day in net for her.

Boys Soccer

Clay 8, Western 1

ROSEMOUNT — The Clay High School soccer squad scored six second-half goals, and pulled away from visiting Western on Tuesday —capturing an 8-1 runaway win in a Southern Ohio Conference Division I match.

The Panthers led 2-1 at halftime, but turned on the jets after intermission —and evened their records to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SOC I.

Malachi Loper and Jack Holbrook had hat tricks of goals apiece, as Holbrook had two assists — while Wade Bailey assisted once.

Jacob Robinson and Cullen Payne posted unassisted markers, as Clay goalkeeper Carson Fuller was credited with 17 saves.

Clay returned to action on Thursday —with another non-league match at West Union.

