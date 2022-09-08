OPSWA High School Football Notebook — Week 3

* Franklin Furnace Green senior Landan Lodwick rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries, caught the Bobcats’ only pass completion for 4 yards, and returned one kickoff for 30 yards in the Bobcats’ 41-14 win at Morral Ridgedale.

* Wheelersburg senior Ethan Glover gained 166 yards and scored 3 touchdowns on 13 carries in the Pirates’ 28-21 win at Russell (Ky.)

*After his team was pinned at their own 1-yard line by a Lucasville Valley punt, Piketon sophomore running back Buddy Wilson responded by breaking a 99-yard touchdown run. That scamper will put Wilson in the OHSAA record book for longest touchdown run, tying 54 others with runs of 99 yards. Wilson finished the game with 20 carries for 198 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Piketon ultimately lost the game to Lucasville Valley by a final score of 21-14.

* Although Waverly junior running back Jase Hurd didn’t go over the 200-yard rushing mark for the third straight week, he still managed to carry the ball 33 times for a 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Waverly’s 48-27 loss to the Unioto Shermans. After three weeks of play, Hurd has 96 rushes for 644 yards and nine touchdowns.

* After falling being 16-0 to the Southeastern Panthers in the second quarter, the Eastern Eagles (Pike County) found some momentum with a big play on special teams. After a touchdown, Southeastern fumbled the two-point conversion attempt and Eastern junior Teagan Werner scooped the ball up and took it 94 yards for two points. Southeastern won the game 40-22.

* Hillsboro running back Dom Smart finished with 175 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 15 carries in Hillsboro’s 44-27 win over the East Clinton Astros. The win was also the first career win for Hillsboro head coach Nathan Horne.

* Washington Court House Blue Lions quarterback Troy Thompson was 13-of-15 for 306 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions as Washington defeated Paint Valley 48-0. Washington wide receiver Calum Brown totaled three receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

* Cincinnati McNicholas quarterback Braden Bobo was 15-for-18 for 254 yards and five touchdowns as the Rockets beat Goshen 49-13.

* Senior quarterback Drew Novak threw for 310 yards and a score and ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns as Western Brown beat Monroe 65-51.

* Max Lyall completed 20 of 31 for 279 yards and two TDs in Tri-Valley’s 14-13 win over Jackson.

* Hunter Rose ran for 108 yards and three scores on 22 carries, Lukas Ratliff went 18 of 24 for 291 yards with a TD and Ryan Hobbs caught eight passes for 112 yards with a 22-yard score as New Lexington dropped John Glenn 26-14.

* Reid Packer had 244 total yards, 128 rushing, and accounted for two scores and Alex Poirer added 81 yards and two scores on eight totes in Sheridan’s 28-7 loss to Logan.

* Defending Division IV state champion Clinton-Massie is off to a rough start. Despite playing three good teams — Waynesville, Middletown Fenwick and Trenton Edgewood — the Falcons are off to their first 0-3 start since 2001, which also was the last time head coach Dan McSurley and his squad failed to make the postseason.

* Westerville North (2-1) running back Stanley Jackson, Jr.—son of former Ohio State quarterback Stanley Jackson—ran for 175 yards on 23 totes and a touchdown in the Warriors’ 17-14 win at Chillicothe (2-1).

* For the 2nd time in 3 weeks, Newark Catholic had its game canceled, this time due to death of a student at Columbus Academy. Week 1’s game against Columbus Ready was canceled due to inclement weather. This means the Green Wave (1-0), defending Division VII state runner-up, must play the remainder of its games to be eligible for the playoffs. At least eight games are required.