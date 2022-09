PIKETON — The three-man Clay Panthers played in a dual golf match on Tuesday at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club —against the Northwest Mohawks, which shot a team 223.

For Clay, match medalist Tristan Large fired a career-low 48, while Cayden McKenzie carded his season-best for the Panthers with a 60.

The Mohawks’ four scores were Smith with a 52, Eichenlaub with a 55, South with a 56 and Tackett with a 64.

