West rallies past Northwest

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators volleyball team prevailed in four sets (22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14) over SOC II foe Northwest on Tuesday — improving their overall record to 6-3, with a 3-2 mark against league opponents.

Despite dropping a highly-contested the first set against the Lady Mohawks, the Lady Senators rallied to win the final three sets — including scoring the game’s final 10 points in the fourth and final set.

“I really liked the fact that we finished — finished well in the last three sets to come out on top. We want to improve on our consistency, energy, and enthusiasm,” Portsmouth West coach Brittany Sessor said, after the win. “Being super vocal on the court. We also missed a lot of serves tonight, something we want to go back and practice in that area.”

During the final action of another close set in the third, Portsmouth West junior Emma Sayre recorded her 1,000th career dig as the team’s starting libero.

Sayre is a multi-year starter in multiple sports at West, and is the first Lady Senators to reach the 1K dig plateau during her career. It’s a number she’ll continue to build on over the second half of this year and her senior season.

“Emma is the deepest player on the court at all times. She has great court vision, very very good with her anticipation skills. We count on her to make that great pass,” Sessor said. “If you don’t have the great pass, the set and kill don’t always work. She has worked so hard devoting herself in the offseason. Always asking questions, trying to be a good teammate. I couldn’t ask for a better player and I’m very proud of her.”

The victory over Northwest gives West their third-straight win — after two-set wins over Division II programs Logan Elm and McClain during a Saturday showcase at Unioto.

West will travel to Eastern and Oak Hill for their next two games in SOC II play.

“It was nice to go out of the area and face some tough competition. The girls got a lot of experience and they gave us some great games. Proud of our girls for stepping up with victories over Logan Elm and McClain and competing against Circleville — they’re overall three great team,” Sessor said.

Portsmouth West senior Maelynn Howell records a kill during the Lady Senators four-set win over Northwest in SOC II play. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Maelynn-Howell-_-West-NWest.jpg Portsmouth West senior Maelynn Howell records a kill during the Lady Senators four-set win over Northwest in SOC II play. Courtesy of Joey Shupert, photojoeonline.com Portsmouth West’s Emma Sayre (left) and Haley Coleman (right) play defense against the Northwest attack during the Lady Senators victory over the Lady Mohawks on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Sayre-_-West-NWest.jpg Portsmouth West’s Emma Sayre (left) and Haley Coleman (right) play defense against the Northwest attack during the Lady Senators victory over the Lady Mohawks on Tuesday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert, photojoeonline.com The Portsmouth West volleyball team celebrates junior Emma Sayre recording her 1,000th career dig as the team’s libero during their four-set win over Northwest on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_West-team-_-West-NW.jpg The Portsmouth West volleyball team celebrates junior Emma Sayre recording her 1,000th career dig as the team’s libero during their four-set win over Northwest on Tuesday. Courtesy of Joey Shupert, photojoeonline.com

Sayre records 1,000th dig

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved