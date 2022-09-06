Valley hangs on to top Piketon

PIKETON — The first football victory of the Nolan Crabtree era as head coach of the Valley Indians came on Friday night in a 21-14 road win over the Piketon Redstreaks.

The Indians (1-2) jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Redstreaks (2-1), thanks to three touchdowns in the first 16 minutes of the game.

Carter Nickel caught a six-yard touchdown to cap the Indians’ first offensive series — one of three touchdown passes thrown by quarterback George Arnett in the win.

In a three-minute span at the start of the second quarter, Arnett connected with another senior — Colton Buckle — for two touchdowns of 32 and 29 yards, respectively.

Buckle made all three of the Indians’ extra-point kicks.

Two touchdown runs by Piketon’s Buddy Wilson got the Redstreaks on the scoreboard — the second coming at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter.

That was, in fact, a 99-yard dash to follow up his 29-yard TD run —as Alan Austin on the conversion run made it 21-14 in favor of the Indians.

For the final 16:39 of the game, Valley’s defense held Piketon scoreless, securing the road win by a seven-point margin.

It was a big night for Buckle —who rushed 13 times for 58 yards, caught five passes for 99 yards and the two touchdowns, and kicked three extra points.

Arnett completed eight of 15 passes for 134 yards —highlighted by his hat trick of touchdowns.

Wilson rushed for 198 yards on 20 totes for Piketon, bolstered — of course — by his two TDs that covered 128 yards.

Valley hosts Eastern in week four and Northwest in week five, prior to the start of Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.

Valley 7 14 0 0 —21

Piketon 0 6 8 0 —14

V — Carter Nickel, 6-yard pass from George Arnett (Colton Buckle kick), 9:41, 1st (7-0 V)

V — Colton Buckle, 32-yard pass from George Arnett (Colton Buckle kick), 11:15, 2nd (14-0 V)

V — Colton Buckle, 29-yard pass from George Arnett (Colton Buckle kick), 8:26, 2nd (21-0 V)

P — Buddy Wilson, 29-yard run (2-point conversion failed, 5:58, 2nd (21-6 V)

P — Buddy Wilson, 99-yard run (Alan Austin run), 4:39, 3rd (21-14 V)

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Valley: Colton Buckle 13-58, George Arnett 12-11, Gabe McNeil 6-39; Piketon: Buddy Wilson 20-198 2TD, Alan Austin 13-31

PASSING — Valley: George Arnett 8-15-0-134 3TD; Piketon: Alan Austin 5-12-0-39

RECEIVING —Valley: Colton Buckle 5-99 2TD, Carter Nickel 2-26 TD, Hunter Edwards 1-17, Jaekyn Ridout 1-2; Piketon: Buddy Wilson 2-11, Wayde Fout 2-14, Levi Stanley 1-14

Valley’s Colton Buckle (7) makes a one-handed catch between two Piketon Redstreak defenders during Friday night’s non-league football game at Piketon High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Valley-Piketon-Buckle-.jpg Valley’s Colton Buckle (7) makes a one-handed catch between two Piketon Redstreak defenders during Friday night’s non-league football game at Piketon High School. Julie Billings | Pike County News-Watchman

Staff report

