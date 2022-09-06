Bobcats bounce Rockets, now 3-0

MORRAL — Have a week, Landan Lodwick.

During the Bobcats’ 41-14 win at Ridgedale on Friday night, the Green senior carried the ball 11 times for a game-high 171 yards — and scored four of the Bobcats’ six touchdowns in the victory.

As a team, Green (3-0) ran for 419 yards on 48 carries for an 8.72 yard per carry average.

“We had a really good week of practice this week,” Green coach Chad Coffman said, after the win. “We knew it would be a challenge to go on the road especially with a three-and-a-half hour bus ride. I thought we came out very focused and ready to play.

The Bobcat defense held the Rocket offense scoreless until the fourth quarter — when Ridgedale connected on two passing touchdowns of over 50 yards each.

In between those scores were three Green touchdowns — a pair of runs by Lodwick and a 45-yard touchdown run by Abe McBee.

Lodwick’s scoring runs covered distances of 53, five, 16 and 32 yards —and he caught McBee’s only completion for four yards.

McBee was the game’s leading tackler — totaling 13 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Blake Smith scored the game’s first touchdown on a five-yard run, giving the Bobcats a 6-0 lead in the early stages.

“The defense was very strong early. We held them to negative yards until well into the fourth quarter,” Coffman said. “Our backs were very explosive running the ball at times.”

Nathaniel Brannigan boasted 120 yards on a game-high 21 carries.

Smith rushed for 47 yards on five attempts, and McBee 46 yards on seven.

Green will host Southern (1-2) in week four for its final home non-league game, before traveling to Fairview (Ky.) in week five.

To begin SOC I play, the Bobcats will host Symmes Valley in week six.

“Our objective was to be 3-0. We accomplished that, but will need to play better to win next week against a very talented Southern team,” Coffman said.

* * *

Green 14 7 0 20 —41

Ridgedale 0 0 0 14 —14

G — Blake Smith, 5-yard run (PAT failed), 1st (6-0 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 53-yard run (Abe McBee run), 1st (14-0 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 5-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 2nd (21-0 G)

R — 70-yard pass completion for touchdown (run good), 4th (21-8 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 16-yard run (kick failed), 4th (27-8 G)

G — Landan Lodwick, 32-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 4th (34-8 G)

G — Abe McBee, 45-yard run (Quincy Merrill kick), 4th (41-8 G)

R — 50-yard pass completion for touchdown (run failed), 4th (41-14 G)

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Green: Landan Lodwick 11-171 4TD, Nathaniel Brannigan 21-120, Blake Smith 5-47 TD, Abe McBee 7-46 TD, Trevor Sparks 4-35

PASSING — Green: Abe McBee 1-3-1-4

RECEIVING —Green: Landan Lodwick 1-4

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Green-logo.jpeg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved