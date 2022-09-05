Pirates get road win over Red Devils

RUSSELL (Ky.) — A late drive for the go-ahead score.

That was what it took for the Wheelersburg Pirates (2-1) to come away with a 28-21 road victory over host Russell (Ky.) — in an inter-state rivalry game on Friday night.

After the Red Devils tied the game on a one-yard touchdown run by Andre Richardson-Crews with 5:32 to play, the Pirates answered with a touchdown drive of their own — capped by a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Ethan Glover with 55 seconds left.

Glover was the game’s leading ballcarrier, rushing for 166 yards on 13 carries and three of ‘Burg’s four touchdowns in the victory.

Glover also had TD runs of 10 yards with four minutes left in the opening quarter, and a 5-yarder a mere 28 seconds into the closing canto.

Junior Creed Warren scored the Pirates’ other touchdown on the ground, totaling 39 yards on five carries.

Warren’s 13-yard run made it 14-7 in favor of Wheelersburg with three minutes to play in the opening half.

Derrick Lattimore ran the ball 16 times for 63 yards for ‘Burg, as senior quarterback Eli Jones — who split time for Friday night with freshman Braylon Rucker —carried 11 times for 76 yards.

In all, run-oriented Wheelersburg rushed for 338 yards on 49 attempts

The Pirates outgained the Red Devils in total yardage 409-224, and had 22 first downs to Russell’s 16.

Jones completed all three of his pass attempts for 37 yards, while Rucker went 4-of-7 for 34 yards.

Connor Estep, after making all six of his extra points at Cincinnati McNicholas a week ago, added a 4-of-4 PAT night against Russell.

The Pirates never trailed, and led by as much as 21-7 on Glover’s score early in the fourth.

But Russell signal-caller Ethan Pack, whose one-yard sneak tied the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter, hooked up with Carson Patrick on a 50-yard scoring strike —a mere eight seconds after Glover made it 21-7.

Nathan Totten made all three of his extra points for the Red Devils, including his third for the 21-21 and game’s second tie.

He did, however, miss one field-goal attempt.

Pack completed 10-of-19 passes for 132 yards for the Red Devils, but did throw one interception —made by Burg linebacker Landon Hutchinson.

Wheelersburg travels back to the Bluegrass State this week with a trip to Ashland’s Putnam Stadium — to face the Ashland Tomcats.

The Pirates will be back at Ed Miller Stadium in week five — for their first home game since week one — against the Jackson Ironmen.

* * *

Wheelersburg 7 0 7 14—28

Russell 0 7 0 14 — 21

W —Ethan Glover, 10-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 4:05, 1st (7-0 W)

R —Ethan Pack, 1-yard run (Nathan Totten kick), 6:19, 2nd (7-7 tie)

W — Creed Warren, 13-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 3:00, 3rd (14-7 W)

W — Ethan Glover, 5-yard run (Connor Estep kick), 11:32, 4th (21-7 W)

R — Carson Patrick, 50-yard pass from Ethan Pack (Nathan Totten kick), 11:24, 4th (21-14 W)

R — Andre Richardson-Crews, 1-yard run (Nathan Totten kick), 5:32, 4th (21-21 tie)

W — Ethan Glover, 12-yard run (Connor Estep kick), :55, 4th (28-21 W)

Team Statistics

W R

First downs 22 16

Scrimmage plays 59 48

Rushes-yards 49-338 29-92

Passing yards 71 132

Total yards 409 224

Cmp-Att-Int. 7-10-0 10-19-1

Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-60 1-5

Punts-Ave. 3-28.3 3-39.3

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Wheelersburg: Ethan Glover 13-166 3TD, Eli Jones 11-76, Derrick Lattimore 16-63, Creed Warren 5-39 TD, Eric Lattimore 1-(-2), Team 3-(-4); Russell: Ethan Osborne 8-38, Andre Richardson-Crews 9-24 TD, Ethan Pack 6-19 TD, Colby Rock 5-17, Team 1-(-6)

PASSING — Wheelersburg: Eli Jones 3-3-0-37, Braylon Rucker 4-7-0-34; Russell: Ethan Pack 10-19-1-132 TD

RECEIVING —Wheelersburg: Caleb Arthur 2-37, Eric Lattimore 2-20, Kenyon Evans 2-14, Creed Warren 1-0; Russell: Carson Patrick 3-59 TD, DMarques Kershner 5-54, Ethan Osborne 1-17, Andre Richardson-Crews 1-2

Wheelersburg junior Landon Hutchinson (21) gets low to make a tackle during the Pirates’ road win at Russell (Ky.) in week three. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Landon-Hutchinson-_-Burg-Russell.jpg Wheelersburg junior Landon Hutchinson (21) gets low to make a tackle during the Pirates’ road win at Russell (Ky.) in week three. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, www.burgsports.com Wheelersburg senior Ethan Glover (24) had three rushing touchdowns during the Pirates’ 28-21 road win over Russell (Ky.). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/09/web1_Ethan-Glover-_-Burg-Russell.jpg Wheelersburg senior Ethan Glover (24) had three rushing touchdowns during the Pirates’ 28-21 road win over Russell (Ky.). Courtesy of Terry Stevenson, www.burgsports.com

Staff Report

