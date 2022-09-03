Posted on by


FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — September 2

Spring Valley (W.V.) 42, Portsmouth 31

Wheelersburg 28, Russell (Ky.) 21

West 41, Adena 0

Minford 53, Wellston 12

Valley 21, Piketon 14

Huntington 46, Northwest 22

Green 41, Ridgedale 14

Notre Dame 55, Fisher Catholic 0

South Gallia 22, East 14

Southeastern 40, Eastern 22

Unioto 48, Waverly 27

Ironton 34, Fairland 13

Coal Grove 61, Meigs 34

Rock Hill 20, Oak Hill 7

Chesapeake 42, Symmes Valley 6

South Point 47 , River Valley 22

Gallia Academy 22, Point Pleasant (W.Va.) 21

