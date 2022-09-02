Minford, Burg post SOC girls soccer shutouts

Girls Soccer

Minford 8, Waverly 0

WAVERLY — Haley Knore notched a quartet of goals, Lexi Conkel collected a pair, and veteran Minford High School girls soccer coach Shane Tieman tallied his 100th career coaching victory —all in the Lady Falcons’ 8-0 Southern Ohio Conference triumph on Thursday at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

The shutout of the host Lady Tigers took the Lady Falcons’ record to 4-0, and to 2-0 in the SOC.

Knore scored all four of her goals in the opening 28 minutes, including her first two being assisted by Conkel —and her opening of her foursome coming a mere dozen seconds off the opening touch.

Another score by Knore and assist by Conkel made it 2-0 only seven-and-a-half minutes in, as Conkel and Knore switched the passing and shooting roles for the Falcons’ third counter —making it 3-0 at the 22:44 point.

With 21 minutes left, Knore had her hat trick for a 4-0 Minford advantage, as Ava Cronin had the assist.

Knore’s unassisted goal came with 12:08 t0 play in the first half, and concluded the Falcons’ first-half barrage with six goals in a matter of 28 minutes.

With 18-and-a-half minutes left in the first 40, Maggie Risner scored —as Lexi Pendleton assisted.

In the second half, just five minutes and nine seconds in, Knore to Conkel connected again for Conkel’s second goal — as Conkel chalked up her second assist, and Pendleton put her second goal in.

That was with 22 minutes and 18 seconds remaining.

Minford made four saves against the Tigers, which had seven.

“We came out strong, intercepting the first pass and taking it down for a goal. Knore and Conkel worked well together as a 1-2 punch with great support from the midfield line. Defense played strong, doing well to keep the ball mostly on the offensive third. Proud of how we came out tonight,” said Tieman.

Tieman talked about also earning win number 100, as this is his ninth season at Minford —following four years at Northwest in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“It really isn’t about the wins per se, but it made me pause and reflect on all the players that I have had the privilege to coach over the years and the successes they have had in life,” he said. “I always like running into them and enjoy seeing them get into coaching at the youth and even varsity level.”

Both Minford and Wheelersburg, which also defeated Waverly 6-1 on Monday, remain at 2-0 in the SOC.

The Lady Falcons host their first match this season on Tuesday —against non-league Piketon for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

Wheelersburg 9, Northwest 0

McDERMOTT — Jocelyn Tilley tallied a hat trick, six separate Lady Pirates posted goals, and Wheelersburg won its third consecutive girls soccer match on Thursday —rolling host Northwest 9-0 in a Southern Ohio Conference clash at Roy Rogers Field.

The Lady Pirates are now 3-1, and 2-0 in the SOC —as the defending conference champions and Minford remain tied atop the four-team league this season, with West and Ironton St. Joseph not fielding girls teams this fall.

Minford won 6-0 at Northwest on Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates put up four first-half markers and another five in the second, as Tilley’s tally only nine minutes and 20 seconds in gave Wheelersburg all the goals it needed for the win.

Shelby Sininger had the assist, as 10 minutes and 11 seconds later, Grace Charles scored the first of her two goals — off a Mia Vastine assist.

Tilley then scored unassisted with six first-half minutes remaining, as Annie Coriell made it 4-0 before halftime —on an assist by Abbey Conn.

In the second half, Charles with an unassisted goal only two minutes and eight seconds in, and Tilley with an unassisted goal to complete her hat trick with three minutes and three seconds left, bookended the Burg’s scoring.

In between, Vastine, Bella Miller and Onaca Kirkendall all scored goals —as Charles assisted Miller with 28 minutes to go, while Tilley assisted on Kirkendall’s with 15:50 to play.

The Lady Pirates fired a dozen shots and corner kicks collected four, as defensively they made two saves.

For those into counting, Tilley’s totals to date for 2022 are six goals and two assists —while the forwards Miller (four) and Vastine (three) have combined for seven counters.

The Lady Pirates are now off for an entire week —when they return to the road, and return to non-league action, next Saturday (Sept. 10) at North Adams.

First touch is set for 1 p.m.

