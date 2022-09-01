OPSWA High School Football Notebook – Week 2

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep.

In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook.

Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.

In no particular order, here are Week 2’s standouts:

* After rushing for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Waverly Tigers against Miami Trace in week one, Waverly junior running back Jase Hurd followed it up with 31 carries for 286 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 53-28 victory at Johnstown-Monroe on Friday night.

* The Columbus City League was forced to cancel 11 games involving its 15 teams because of a teachers strike in the state’s largest district that was settled at the 11th hour on Aug. 25. Practices for extracurricular events resumed on Aug. 26, and Week 3 games are expected to be played.

* Fort Frye senior Austin Powell had a huge day in a win over Bellaire on Saturday. He rushed six times for 222 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 66, 86 and 38 yards. All told, the Cadets rushed for 460 yards and five touchdowns on 29 carries.

* New Lexington’s Lukas Ratliff went 15-of-25 for 236 yards with three TDs; Hunter Rose raced for 176 yards and two scores on 13 carries; and Jerek Braglin had five receptions for 100 yards with two TDs in a 38-18 victory over Maysville.

* Morgan’s Logan Niceswanger went 18 of 24 for 299 yards with a TD; Kole Searl had seven catches for 142 yards and a score; and Carson Copeland ran for 129 yards and scored the game-winning TD and caught five passes for 80 yards in a 28-24 win over Warren.

* Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak was 21-of-37 for 450 yards and four touchdowns and added 61 yards rushing for three scores in their 54-40 win over Washington Court House.

* Division VI Kirtland defeated Division III Lutheran West, 21-0, limiting the Longhorns to 60 yards total offense. The win improves Coach Tiger LaVerde’s career record at Kirtland to 201-18 (.919). In a Week 1 win over Division III Painesville Harvey, LaVerde won his 200th, becoming the fastest coach in Ohio history and the third-fastest in the nation to win his 200th game at one school. Kirtland senior linebacker Philip LaVerde recorded 19 tackles, including seven solo stops and three tackles for loss, and two quarterback sacks. With LaVerde leading the way, the Hornets limited the Longhorns to just 58 yards of offense and -7 in the second half.

* McClain junior Andrew Potts led the Tigers in rushing with 175 yards on 30 carries and three touchdowns. and also made a game-saving tackle on the final play of the game, a 36-35 McClain win over Northwest.

* Paint Valley senior Cavan Cooper completed 14 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown, and also rushed for three touchdowns totaling 50 yards on 14 carries, in the Bearcats’ 49-34 loss to West Jefferson. Paint Valley sophomore Carson Free finished with nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.

* Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones rushed for four touchdowns as part of 15 carries and 134 yards, while also completing 3-of-6 passes for 33 yards in the Pirates’ 42-35 overtime win at Cincinnati McNicholas.

* Ironton’s Tayden Carpenter completed 16-of-26 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Perkins made eight receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and Trevor Carter collected 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in the Fighting Tigers’ 29-26 come-from-behind victory at Jackson.

* Portsmouth West junior Jeffery Bishop made three receptions for 112 yards including a 57-yard touchdown, rushed for a 7-yard touchdown, made an interception, and had six tackles and 25 return yards in the Senators’ 34-7 win at archrival Portsmouth.