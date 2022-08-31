Posted on by

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —August 30


Volleyball

Northwest 3, Minford 0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24)

South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-10)

Notre Dame 3, Clay 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13)

South Point 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-21, 25-6, 25-22)

Symmes Valley 3, Western 2

New Boston at East

Boys Soccer

Minford 2, Northwest 1

Zane Trace 5, New Boston 2

Ironton St. Joseph 5, Fairland 0

South Point 8, Portsmouth 0

Rock Hill 7, Chesapeake 1

Gallia Academy 0, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 0

South Webster at Clay, ppd.

Girls Soccer

Minford 6, Northwest 0

Gallia Academy 3, Southeastern 0

