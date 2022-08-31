SPORTS SCOREBOARD —August 30
Volleyball
Northwest 3, Minford 0 (25-19, 25-19, 26-24)
South Webster 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-10)
Notre Dame 3, Clay 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-13)
South Point 3, Portsmouth 0 (25-21, 25-6, 25-22)
Symmes Valley 3, Western 2
New Boston at East
Boys Soccer
Minford 2, Northwest 1
Zane Trace 5, New Boston 2
Ironton St. Joseph 5, Fairland 0
South Point 8, Portsmouth 0
Rock Hill 7, Chesapeake 1
Gallia Academy 0, Point Pleasant (W. Va.) 0
South Webster at Clay, ppd.
Girls Soccer
Minford 6, Northwest 0
Gallia Academy 3, Southeastern 0