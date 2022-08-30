Mod Squad Spectacular at PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park Lemley Motorsports presented the annual “Mod Squad Spectacular” while Dean Knittel and Sons Auto Repair presented 410 Winged Sprint Cars. Also on the card were Limited Lates and Sport Mods.

Pedro’s Brian Skaggs won the “Mod Squad Spectacular”. He dominated the race, but the end didn’t lack drama even though Skaggs was over a straightaway in front of his nearest competitor. With two laps remaining, his right front suspension broke so he had to finish the race on three wheels. The reigning PRP Track Champion did just that and captured his third feature win of the season.

“The Mod Squad Spectacular” was a battle of attrition. Over half the field either crashed out or experienced mechanical failures. Two of the drivers which started in the top 5, Ervin Vance and Nathan Loney, wound up having issues and having to leave the track after being involved in a crash at the initial start of the race. Outside polesitter and current points leader Jeremy Rayburn was also involved in that accident and had to go to the tail. He would later have to pull off and would wind up finishing 12th.

Rayburn’s misfortunes coupled with Anthony Slusher’s second-place finish enabled Slusher to take a 30-point lead over Rayburn in the battle for this year’s Local Happenings App Modified Track Championship.

Minford’s Adam Colley would charge from 11th to third in Saturday’s race. Melvin, KY’s Jody Puckett finished fourth. Hi-hat, KY’s Brandon Hutchinson moved up 15 spots from 20th to fifth. Cole Perine, Michael Paul Howard, Tony DeHart, Brayden Berry, and JP Roberts would round out the top 10.

Skaggs, Rayburn, Vance, and Puckett captured heat-race wins. Howard won the B-Main, and Loney set fast time in The Dynamic Shock Service Modified Time Trials with a time of 16.641.

Canadian Skylar Gee took the win in the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association 410 Winged Sprint Car race. Gee took the lead from Jamie Myers on lap 11 and would hold on for the win.

Myers, Cole Duncan, Kory Crabtree, and Danny Smith rounded out the top 5. Ron Blair, Todd Kane, Brandon Conkel, Nate Reeser, and Bradley Ashford completed the top 10.

Hunter Lynch, Duncan, and Gee won heat races, and Bryan Nuckles set quick time with a lap clocked at 13.576.

The most competitive feature of the evening occurred in The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Model A-Main. Polesitter Evyian Terry jumped out to the lead and early on would have to fend off challenges from Robbie Lewis.

Billy Staker, who started fifth, would eventually jump up to the top side and would make it work. He would ride the high line to the front, as he got past Terry for the lead on lap 9. After moving to the point, Staker just never could pull away from Terry. While Staker kept working the top side, Terry kept hammering away on the bottom and with two laps remaining, Terry retook the lead and would hold on to the finish.

Staker would have to settle for second. Lewis, Jesse Lyons Jr, Alan Salisbury, Jody Adkins, Kevin Terry, Rick Stringer, Corey Noel, and Richie Edwards rounded out the top 10. Evyian Terry and Adkins picked up the heat-race wins.

In the Express Oil & Tire Engineers Sport Mod Division, Stout’s Zack Pendleton was dominant. In his first race of the season, the 5-time PRP Track Champ led every lap of the A-Main. Derek Richmond, Scott LeMaster, Joe McClain, Stevie D. Thornsberry, Jason Spillman, Cody Price, Branden Colley, James Cox, and Alan Kiser rounded out the top 10. Pendleton and Thornsberry were the heat-race winners.

PRP will be back in action this coming Saturday as The Huntington Drum Company presents The Pepsi River Days Rumble 50 paying Late Models $15,000 to win. The race will be sanctioned by The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Also on the card will be Modifieds and Sport Mods. Pit Gates will open at 2 p.m. and General Admission Gates will open at 4 p.m.

