Clay competes in golf tri-match

PIKETON — The Eastern Eagles amounted a victory in a triangular golf match on Wednesday, defeating Pike County rival Western 183-220 head-to-head —as the Clay Panthers participated as well.

But, Clay did not have enough golfers to post a team score, as the match took place at Big Beaver Creek Golf Club —the home course to all three schools.

The top four individuals were three from Eastern and one from Clay —with Tristan Large shooting that 50 for the Panthers.

Eastern’s leading threesome was match medalist Cayden Haislop with a 41, followed by 47s apiece from Dalton Southworth and Eddie Salmen.

