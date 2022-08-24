SPORTS SCOREBOARD —August 23
Volleyball
Wheelersburg 3, West 1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-9, 25-11)
South Webster 3, Waverly 0 (25-21, 27-25, 31-29)
Valley 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-10, 25-8, 27-25)
Notre Dame 3, Huntington 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23)
New Boston 3, South Gallia 0
River Valley 3, Rock Hill 2 (15-25, 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14)
Boys Soccer
South Webster 9, Waverly 0
Wheelersburg 14, West 1
Western 2, Wellston 1
Greenup County (Ky.) 1, Chesapeake 1
Boyd County (Ky.) 1, South Point 1
Ironton St. Joseph at Piketon, postponed
Girls Soccer
Minford 11, Fairland 1
Wheelersburg 2, Huntington St. Joseph (W. Va.) 0
Waverly 1, Piketon 0
Greenup County (Ky.) 2, Chesapeake 1
Boyd County (Ky.) 1, South Point 0
Girls Tennis
Wheelersburg 5, Ironton 0
Notre Dame 5, Valley 0