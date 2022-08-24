Posted on by

SPORTS SCOREBOARD —August 23


Volleyball

Wheelersburg 3, West 1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-9, 25-11)

South Webster 3, Waverly 0 (25-21, 27-25, 31-29)

Valley 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-10, 25-8, 27-25)

Notre Dame 3, Huntington 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23)

New Boston 3, South Gallia 0

River Valley 3, Rock Hill 2 (15-25, 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 16-14)

Boys Soccer

South Webster 9, Waverly 0

Wheelersburg 14, West 1

Western 2, Wellston 1

Greenup County (Ky.) 1, Chesapeake 1

Boyd County (Ky.) 1, South Point 1

Ironton St. Joseph at Piketon, postponed

Girls Soccer

Minford 11, Fairland 1

Wheelersburg 2, Huntington St. Joseph (W. Va.) 0

Waverly 1, Piketon 0

Greenup County (Ky.) 2, Chesapeake 1

Boyd County (Ky.) 1, South Point 0

Girls Tennis

Wheelersburg 5, Ironton 0

Notre Dame 5, Valley 0

