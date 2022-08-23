Clay clips Piketon in soccer opener

PIKETON — The Clay High School co-ed soccer squad kicked off its season early last Monday, and captured a 5-4 non-league victory over the host Piketon Redstreaks.

The Panthers posted three second-half goals, including a pair a minute apart in the final 10 minutes by Jack Holbrook and Isaiah Bennett.

Malachi Loper, with goals just six minutes in and again in the 53rd minute, and Holbrook —bagging counters in the 35th and 69th minutes —had two goals apiece before Bennett’s goal with 10 minutes to play.

Bennett’s game-winning marker was assisted by Marcus Lunsford.

This particular Panther campaign, coming off back-to-back four-win seasons, is the sixth season for head coach Doug Ledingham.

Oren Harris had a hefty 22 saves for Piketon, which got two goals apiece from Dane Morgensen and Drake Beekman and one assist by Craig Tackett.

The Panthers return to the road, and return to non-league action, on Thursday evening at North Adams.

First touch is set for 5:30 p.m.

