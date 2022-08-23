PRP hosts GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Employee Night

WEST PORTSMOUTH — At Portsmouth Raceway Park Saturday, The Southern Ohio Shrine Club presented The Ohio Thunder Racesaver 305 Winged Sprint Cars. Also on the card were Late Models, Modifieds, and Sport Mods.

It was GE Aviation Peebles Test Operation Plant Employee Night Saturday at PRP. Picking up feature wins were Brandon Fouts in the Late Models, Jeremy Rayburn in the Modifieds, Austin Powell in the 305 Sprints, and Derek Richmond in the Sport Mods.

Fouts continued his dominant stretch in The Giovanni’s Pizza Late Models presented by Impact Race Gear. In PRP’s last race, the Boone Coleman Memorial “Gator 50” on July 30th, Fouts led every single circuit of that 50-lap feature. The Kite, KY driver would again lead every lap Saturday in both his 8-lap heat and the 25-lap A-Main.

The win gave Fouts his second victory of the season and made him the first Late Model racer to record multiple wins this year. He also maintained his points lead, as he now has a 15-point advantage over Wheelersburg’s Rod Conley.

Conley was good Saturday. He placed second giving him his sixth top-5 finish of the year. Rod’s brother RJ finished third. Nick Bocook, Kevin Wagner, Josh Bocook, Mike Hildebrand, Kirk Phillips, Charlie Jude, and Audie Swartz rounded out the top 10. Fouts and Rod Conley were Saturday’s heat-race winners. Fouts was the fast qualifier with a time of 14.975.

Lucasville’s Jeremy Rayburn continued to enjoy success in the Local Happenings App Modifieds. He led every lap en route to his fourth win of the season. Rayburn also added to his points lead, and now has a 20-point advantage over Anthony Slusher.

Pedro’s Brian Skaggs was a big mover in the Modified A-Main. The defending PRP Track Champion started 10th and climbed his way up to second. Jason Montgomery placed third. Anthony Slusher was fourth, and Adam Colley completed the top 5. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Holcomb, Tony DeHart, Logan Burke, Miles Cook Jr, and Doug Adkins.

The heat-race winners were Cole Cooper and Rayburn. Cooper also set fast time in The Dynamic Shock Service Modified Time Trials.

The Ohio Thunder Racesaver 305 Winged Sprint Car A-Main was dominated by 19-year-old Austin Powell from Wilmington. He led every lap and did a nice job maneuvering his way through lapped traffic. Alfred Galedrige Jr was the runner-up. Jacob Stickle placed third. Justin Clark finished fourth, and Bryce Norris crossed the line in fifth. The remainder of the top 10 consisted of Chris Miller, Roman Gephart, Chase Baker, Caleb Erwin, and Ashley Tackett. Powell, Clark, and Miller were Saturday’s 305

Winged Sprint Car Heat Race winners. Miller set quick time with a lap clocked at 14.815.

Derek Richmond nabbed the checkers in the Express Oil & Tire Engineers Sport Mod A-Main. He passed Stevie D. Thornsberry on Lap 3 and never looked back. The win was Richmond’s third of the season. Rounding out the top 10 were Reed Bishop, Miles Cook Jr, Joe McClain, Branden Colley, Cody Gifford, Jeromy Brady, James Cox, Kasey Black, and Kyle Call. Thornsberry and Cook picked up heat-race wins.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in business Saturday, August 27th. Dean Knittel & Sons Auto Repair will present The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association 410 Winged Sprint Cars, plus Lemley Motorsports will present The Mod Squad Spectacular paying Modifieds $3,000 to win. The Mod Squad had been scheduled for August 6th but got rained out. Also on the card this Saturday will be The O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Lates and Sport Mods. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing at approximately 7:30.