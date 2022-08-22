Falcons run past Redmen

PEDRO — The Minford Falcons hit the ground running in their season-opening win at Rock Hill on Friday night.
The Falcons’ rushing attack combined for 356 yards on 39 carries on the ground — as Minford defeated the Redmen 33-14 to begin their ‘22 campaign.
Minford junior Jeffrey Pica rushed for a game-high 206 yards on 18 carries.
Pica scored the game’s first touchdown, putting his Falcons ahead 6-0 after a missed extra point.
Sophomore Tyson Kingery scored a pair of touchdowns for Minford, totaling 89 yards on 13 carries in the victory.
Sophomore kicker Myles Montgomery nailed a pair of field goals in the contest — including a 42-yard make to put the Falcons ahead 26-0 with 2:36 to play in the third quarter.
Minford (1-0) hosts Chesapeake in week two in their home opener.
***
BOX SCORE
Minford 0 16 7 7 = 33
Rock Hil 0 0 0 14 = 14
Second Quarter
Mn — Jeffrey Pica 2 run (kick failed) 8:48
Mn — Peyton Caudill 8 run (Myles Montgomery kick) 4:46
Mn — Myles Montgomery 30 field goal 0:00
Third Quarter
Mn — Tyson Kingery 1 run (Myles Montgomery kick) 8:26
Mn — Myles Montgomery 42 field goal 2:36
Fourth Quarter
RH — Kordell French 34 pass from Brayden Adams (Hazley Matthews kick) 11:06
Mn — Tyson Kingery 13 run (Myles Montgomery kick) 6:22
RH — Chase Delong 3 run (Hazley Matthews kick) 3:57
———
Mn RH
First downs 17 7
Rushes-yards 39-356 30-152
Passing yards 50 71
Total yards 406 223
Cmp-Att-Int 5-11-1 3-3-0
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 4-50 3-22
Punts-average 0-00.0 3-12.0
———
Individual Leaders
RUSHING–Minford: Jeff Pica 18-206 TD, Tyson Kingery 13-89 2TD, Peyton Caudill 8-59 TD, J.D.Matiz 1-2; Rock Hill: Skyler Kidd 11-39, Chase Delong 7-21 TD, Kordell French 2-77, Anthony Stamper 2-9, Brayden Adams 3-6, Levi Jiles 4-0, Grant Bevins 1-0.
PASSING–Minford: Peyton Caudill 5-11-1 50; Rock Hill: Brayden Adams 3-3-0 71 TD.
RECEIVING–Minford: Bennett Kayser 4-35, Collin Rice 1-15; Rock Hill: Chanz Pancake 2-37, Kordell French 1-34 TD.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Hazley Mathews, Rock Hill, 27 (WR).
