Falcons run past Redmen

PEDRO — The Minford Falcons hit the ground running in their season-opening win at Rock Hill on Friday night.

The Falcons’ rushing attack combined for 356 yards on 39 carries on the ground — as Minford defeated the Redmen 33-14 to begin their ‘22 campaign.

Minford junior Jeffrey Pica rushed for a game-high 206 yards on 18 carries.

Pica scored the game’s first touchdown, putting his Falcons ahead 6-0 after a missed extra point.

Sophomore Tyson Kingery scored a pair of touchdowns for Minford, totaling 89 yards on 13 carries in the victory.

Sophomore kicker Myles Montgomery nailed a pair of field goals in the contest — including a 42-yard make to put the Falcons ahead 26-0 with 2:36 to play in the third quarter.

Minford (1-0) hosts Chesapeake in week two in their home opener.

***

BOX SCORE

Minford 0 16 7 7 = 33

Rock Hil 0 0 0 14 = 14

Second Quarter

Mn — Jeffrey Pica 2 run (kick failed) 8:48

Mn — Peyton Caudill 8 run (Myles Montgomery kick) 4:46

Mn — Myles Montgomery 30 field goal 0:00

Third Quarter

Mn — Tyson Kingery 1 run (Myles Montgomery kick) 8:26

Mn — Myles Montgomery 42 field goal 2:36

Fourth Quarter

RH — Kordell French 34 pass from Brayden Adams (Hazley Matthews kick) 11:06

Mn — Tyson Kingery 13 run (Myles Montgomery kick) 6:22

RH — Chase Delong 3 run (Hazley Matthews kick) 3:57

———

Mn RH

First downs 17 7

Rushes-yards 39-356 30-152

Passing yards 50 71

Total yards 406 223

Cmp-Att-Int 5-11-1 3-3-0

Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0

Penalties-yards 4-50 3-22

Punts-average 0-00.0 3-12.0

———

Individual Leaders

RUSHING–Minford: Jeff Pica 18-206 TD, Tyson Kingery 13-89 2TD, Peyton Caudill 8-59 TD, J.D.Matiz 1-2; Rock Hill: Skyler Kidd 11-39, Chase Delong 7-21 TD, Kordell French 2-77, Anthony Stamper 2-9, Brayden Adams 3-6, Levi Jiles 4-0, Grant Bevins 1-0.

PASSING–Minford: Peyton Caudill 5-11-1 50; Rock Hill: Brayden Adams 3-3-0 71 TD.

RECEIVING–Minford: Bennett Kayser 4-35, Collin Rice 1-15; Rock Hill: Chanz Pancake 2-37, Kordell French 1-34 TD.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Hazley Mathews, Rock Hill, 27 (WR).

Minford junior Jeffrey Pica (4) rushed for 206 yards on 18 carries during the Falcons 33-14 week one road win at Rock Hill. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_Minford-RH-Pica-1-1.jpg Minford junior Jeffrey Pica (4) rushed for 206 yards on 18 carries during the Falcons 33-14 week one road win at Rock Hill.

Staff Report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved