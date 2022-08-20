Mohawks blank Panthers

McDERMOTT — The Northwest Mohawks showcased their versatility during their season-opening 33-0 win over Southeastern at Roy Rogers Field on Friday.

Three different Mohawks took snaps under center in the shutout victory, while they utilized 10 different players on the ground.

Five different Northwest players found the end zone — starting with senior Hunter Armbrister whose 52-yard touchdown run with 9:16 left in the first quarter capped a two-play scoring drive. The Mohawks didn’t look back from their early lead.

“It was a great night. We had a lot of guys touch the ball, lot of guys make plays for us,” Northwest coach Bill Crabtree said, after the game. “We lost some key guys early, but other guys stepped up and helped get the job done for us. Southeastern’s definitely improved, we’ve watched them a couple times. To be able to handle them like we did, really happy with the way our kids performed.”

After a turnover on their first offensive possession of the game, the Mohawks put together four-straight scoring drives in the first half to take a 27-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

A one-yard touchdown run by sophomore Colton Campbell gave Northwest a 14-0 lead, following senior Aiden Shepherd’s made extra point. Shepherd was 3-of-5 on PAT in the contest.

Sophomore Carter Runyon scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to put Northwest ahead 21-0 with less than four minutes to play in the second.

Senior quarterback Tanner Bolin scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out just before halftime, giving the Mohawks a 27-0 cushion entering the break.

Bolin was the team’s leading rusher, going for 85 yards on 10 carries as part of the Mohawks’ 338 yards on the ground as a team.

Northwest’s Connor Lintz caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from freshman Jake Brown on the final play of the third quarter. The score initiated a running clock for the entirety of the fourth quarter.

The connection with Brown was Lintz’ lone reception from someone other than Bolin, as the junior standout hauled in eight catches for a game-high 110 yards from the wide receiver position.

“We were able to spread the field out and let our guys make plays in space. Connor’s the best receiver in the area, in my opinion. Having him back healthy is helping a lot. Carter Runyon busted that big run, Campbell ran the ball like we knew he could. Shane Miller with a big run at the end. Jake Brown comes in with Tanner Bolin out, throws his first varsity pass for a touchdown — you can’t beat that. It was a great team effort.”

On the defensive side, Northwest forced two turnovers via interception — one each by Lintz and Runyon.

The stingy Mohawk defense held Southeastern’s offense to just four total yards and two first downs over the course of the game.

Northwest dominated time of possession by a 28:21-19:39 margin.

“We were doing our job. We simplified our scheme a little bit to help kids from getting confused, and it seems to be working. Everyone seemed to be in the right place tonight,” Crabtree said, of Northwest’s defense. “Some things we need to work on, but real pleased with how well they played.”

The Mohawks (1-0) travel to Greenfield McClain on Friday, Aug. 26 for their first road game of the 2022 season seeking a 2-0 start.

BOX SCORE

Southeastern 0 0 0 0 — 0

Northwest 7 20 6 0 — 33

Scoring plays

N — Hunter Armbrister, 52-yard run (Aiden Shepherd PAT good); 7-0 N 9:16 1Q

N — Colton Campbell, 1-yard run (Aiden Shepherd PAT good); 14-0 N 11:58 2Q

N — Carter Runyon, 25-yard run (Aiden Shepherd PAT good); 21-0 N 3:44 2Q

N — Tanner Bolin, 10-yard run (missed PAT); 27-0 N :22 2Q

N — Connor Lintz, 25-yard pass from Jake Brown (missed PAT); 33-0 N :04 4Q

Team stats Southeastern Northwest Plays 36 59 Yards (Pass-Rush) 4 (1-3) 448 (110-338) Turnovers 2 2 First Downs 2 20 Penalites 4-40 7-38 Time of Possession 19:39 28:21

Individual Stats

Passing: Joey Pfiefer (S) 2/17 1 yard, 2INT; Tanner Bolin (N) 7/14 85, Jake Brown (N) 1/1 25 TD, Andrew Newman 0-1 INT

Rushing: Ryan Peters (S) 5-8, Caleb Cutright (S) 4-11, Trusten McWhorter (S) 2-4, Eli Ramey (S) 3-(-10), Gage Cheadle (S) 1-2, Joey Pfiefer (S) 3-(-16); Wyatt Brackman (N) 3-5, Tanner Bolin (N) 10-85, Connor Lintz (N) 2-11, Kory Butler (N) 3-17, Hunter Armbrister (N) 7-79, Lane Gilley (N) 3-8, Colton Campbell (N) 6-35, Carter Runyon (N) 1-25 TD, Shane Miller 2-26, Brady Doss 4-52, Ethan Ferguson 1-(-5)

Receiving: Travis Chenault (S) 1-2, Jackson Stansberry (S) 1-(-1); Connor Lintz (N) 8-110 TD

Northwest shows versatility in 33-0 shutout win

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

