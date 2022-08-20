FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — August 18 & 19
Portsmouth 42, Valley 28
Ironton 12, Wheelersburg 3
Minford 33, Rock Hill 14
Fairland 14, West 13
Northwest 33, Southeastern 0
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 42, Notre Dame 24
East 52, Bishop Rosecrans 20
Waverly 42, Miami Trace 39
Oak Hill 27, Wellston 0
Alexander 14, Eastern 13
Symmes Valley 28, South Gallia 21
Boyd County (Ky.) 43, South Point 28
Coal Grove 43, Berne Union 6
Gallia Academy 44, Meigs 7
Southern 12, Chesapeake 6
Piketon 14, Goshen 12
Greenup County (Ky.) 34, Fleming County (Ky.) 33