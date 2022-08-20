Posted on by

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — August 18 & 19


photo

FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — August 18 & 19

Portsmouth 42, Valley 28

Ironton 12, Wheelersburg 3

Minford 33, Rock Hill 14

Fairland 14, West 13

Northwest 33, Southeastern 0

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 42, Notre Dame 24

East 52, Bishop Rosecrans 20

Waverly 42, Miami Trace 39

Oak Hill 27, Wellston 0

Alexander 14, Eastern 13

Symmes Valley 28, South Gallia 21

Boyd County (Ky.) 43, South Point 28

Coal Grove 43, Berne Union 6

Gallia Academy 44, Meigs 7

Southern 12, Chesapeake 6

Piketon 14, Goshen 12

Greenup County (Ky.) 34, Fleming County (Ky.) 33

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/08/web1_bww-logo_pms_horiz1.jpg