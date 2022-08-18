Portsmouth wins Scioto County season opener: Trojans top Indians, 42-28

LUCASVILLE — A full version of this story will be available on Friday and in the Saturday, August 20 print edition of The Daily Times.

The fireworks came out in the third quarter — much to the Portsmouth Trojans delight.

After trailing host Valley 14-7 entering the halftime break, the Trojans proceeded to out-score the Indians 35-14 in the second half to secure a season opening win in Lucasville.

The victory gives Portsmouth it’s sixth-straight in the series — a streak dating back to their 32-12 win over the Indians which started the 2016 season.

“We knew we were in for a four quarter matchup,” Portsmouth coach Bruce Kalb said, after the game. “Portsmouth-Valley, it’s the first game in the county so everyone’s here watching. Ended up being a beautiful night for football. We told the kids they’re going to come out with a lot of excitement. New coach, newer staff, new facility. They showed up to play in the first half so we knew we’d have to regroup. The big thing for this week was to persist, no matter what we faced. These young men persisted all the way down to the fourth quarter.”

Despite trailing in both the time of possession and total yardage battles, it was Portsmouth who secured the two-score victory to jump-start their ‘22 campaign.

Senior quarterback Tyler Duncan and junior wide receiver Devon Lattimore connected six times on the evening — three of which were touchdowns.

Lattimore’s 27-yard touchdown with 11:47 to play gave Portsmouth its’ final score of the evening. The junior totaled 159 yards on six catches via Duncan passes.

Senior Jayden Duncan caught a nine-yard touchdown from Duncan with 9:36 left in the third quarter — after a mishap on a Valley punt placed the Trojans inside the red zone.

A squib kick recovered by Portsmouth paid off on the very next series when senior Reade Pendleton plunged in from a yard out — giving Portsmouth it’s first lead at 20-14 with 7:30 left in the third.

“We felt that if we were going to win, we had to win the turnover battle and limit their big plays. Neither one of those things happened,” Valley coach Nolan Crabtree said, after the game. “Throw in the special teams that turned things around and that’s where we’re at. We had a lot of success offensively, did a lot of good things there. Didn’t capitalize enough and we didn’t limit their big plays.”

Valley took a 14-7 lead into the halftime locker room thanks to a pair of Colt Buckle rushing touchdowns. Buckle tallied three total touchdowns on the ground to go with 78 yards on 17 carries.

Portsmouth junior Noah Livingston was the game’s leading tackler, totaling 13 solo tackles and five assisted. Senior Nolan Heiland intercepted two Valley passes as part of Portsmouth’s five forced turnovers.

Portsmouth (1-0) will host Portsmouth West at Trojan Coliseum in their home opener on Friday, August 26.

Valley (0-1) travels to Coal Grove in their week two matchup.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 7 0 28 7 — 42

Valley 14 0 14 0 — 28

Scoring Plays

V — Colt Buckle, 5-yard run (Buckle PAT good); 7-0 V 5:50 1Q

P — Devon Lattimore, 14-yard pass from Tyler Duncan (Roth PAT good); 7-7 5:25 1Q

V — Colt Buckle, 1-yard run (Buckle PAT good); 14-7 V 1:27 1Q

P — Jayden Duncan, 9-yard pass from Tyler Duncan (Roth PAT good); 14-14 9:36 3Q

P — Reade Pendleton, 2-yard run (blocked PAT); 20-14 P 7:30 3Q

V — Colt Buckle, 2-yard run (blocked PAT); 20-20 4:56 3Q

P — Devon Lattimore, 71-yard pass from Tyler Duncan (2-point try good); 28-20 P 3:23 3Q

V — Carter Nickel, 23-yard pass from George Arnett (2-point try good); 28-28 2:10 3Q

P — Beau Hammond, 1-yard run (Roth PAT good); 35-28 P 1:32 3Q

P — Devon Lattimore, 27-yard pass from Tyler Duncan (Roth PAT good); 42-28 P 11:47 4Q

Team Stats Portsmouth Valley Yards (Pass-Rush) 334 402 Turnovers 1 5 Penalties 9 for 55 yards 6 for 38 yards First Downs 16 22 Time of Possession 19:16 28:44 Plays 54 74

Passing

Tyler Duncan (P): 18/30, 286 yards, 4TD, 1INT; George Arnett (V): 21/33 255 yards, 1TD, 1INT, Carter Nickel: (V) 1/2, 7 yards, 1INT

Rushing

Brenden Truitt (P) 4-23, Tyler Duncan (P) 1-3, Reade Pendleton (P) 2-7 TD, Beau Hammond (P) 13-30 TD, Jayden Duncan (P) 1-(-5); George Arnett (V) 13-61, Gabe McNeil (V) 9-4, Colton Buckle 17-78 3TD

Receiving

Devon Lattimore (P) 6-159 3TD, Nolan Heiland (P) 2-64, Reade Pendleton (P) 4-39, Beau Hammond (P) 4-5, Jayden Duncan (P) 2-19 TD; Gabe McNeil (V) 2-11, Hunter Edwards (V) 1-19, Jaekyn Ridout (V) 4-26, Carter Nickel (V) 4-106 TD, Aiden Waughtel (V) 2-11

Trojans top Indians, 42-28

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

