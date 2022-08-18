Posted on by

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE — Week 1


Thursday, August 18

Portsmouth at Valley

Friday, August 19

Ironton at Wheelersburg

Southeastern at Northwest

Zanesville Rosecrans at East

West at Fairland

Minford at Rock Hill

Notre Dame at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Waverly at Miami Trace

Wellston at Oak Hill

Eastern at Alexander

South Gallia at Symmes Valley

Gallia Academy at Meigs

Coal Grove at Berne Union

Boyd County (Ky.) at South Point

Southern at Chesapeake

Goshen at Piketon

Fleming County (Ky.) at Greenup County (Ky.)

Saturday, August 20

Fairfield Christian at Green

