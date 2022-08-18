FOOTBALL SCHEDULE — Week 1

Thursday, August 18
Portsmouth at Valley
Friday, August 19
Ironton at Wheelersburg
Southeastern at Northwest
Zanesville Rosecrans at East
West at Fairland
Minford at Rock Hill
Notre Dame at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Waverly at Miami Trace
Wellston at Oak Hill
Eastern at Alexander
South Gallia at Symmes Valley
Gallia Academy at Meigs
Coal Grove at Berne Union
Boyd County (Ky.) at South Point
Southern at Chesapeake
Goshen at Piketon
Fleming County (Ky.) at Greenup County (Ky.)
Saturday, August 20
Fairfield Christian at Green