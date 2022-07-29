Lowe enters coaching ranks at Cumberland

PORTSMOUTH — An area with a rich tradition of baseball history is seeing another of its’ sons pursue a lifelong dream.

Drew Lowe, a Class of 2022 Shawnee State University graduate, has accepted a position as a graduate assistant on the Cumberland University (TN.) baseball coaching staff.

Lowe will be joining a program and staff that is used to winning. From 2004-2014, the Phoenix won three NAIA Division I World Series under longtime coach Woody Hunt, who himself amassed over 1500 wins during his historic career.

Cumberland’s current head coach Ryan Hunt, who is beginning his second season as the head man, was an assistant coach for each of their NAIA World Series championship teams.

“I’m truly blessed and honored for this opportunity. I’m not sure many people realize the history that Cumberland University has in the NAIA ranks of baseball. Stepping into an environment that wants success for the program is going to be a great chance for me in my future endeavors,” Lowe said, via phone interview. “When you know where you want to go from a young age in being a coach, taking a position with Post 23 four or five years ago, that’s helped me get opportunities to get where I am and build a resume. Playing against Cumberland, you know what to expect when you step on the field with them — the best of the best.”

While coaching at Cumberland as a grad assistant, Lowe is planning to pursue a master’s degree in Business Administration.

“To pick up a master’s degree and help build what I want to be in the world of coaching, it’s going to make me more versatile,” Lowe said. “Understanding that college athletics is a business, it’s going to hopefully help me get to where I’m going one day.”

Lowe has served in head and assistant coaching capacities for the American Legion Post 23 Junior and Senior teams while being a member of the SSU baseball program.

Since graduation this spring, Lowe has traveled far and wide to help expand his knowledge — and even share some of his own.

In early July, he attended a camp at Auburn University held by Tigers baseball coach Butch Thompson that featured former MLB All-Star Tim Hudson and other collegiate and professional baseball figures.

“You gain so much knowledge from the people you’re around. The way they see the game and the little things you sometimes miss out on,” Lowe said. “When you’re put around people with so much experience, you become a sponge and try to soak in as much knowledge as you can.”

Prior to that on a trip to The Netherlands, Lowe hosted a youth clinic of his own for kids between ages 6-18. Sharing his knowledge and experience of the game is something Lowe is passionate about.

“It was a great learning opportunity. I got a chance to put on a baseball clinic with a youth organization there. Tried to spread my knowledge of the game. They don’t have all the resources that we do with college sports. And for a lot of them the fundamentals are there,” Lowe said. “But we tried to fine-tune the mechanics in a batting stance or a throwing motion to try and maximize every player’s abilities.”

Lowe https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_Drew-Lowe-headshot.jpg Lowe

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved