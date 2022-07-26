Paints Beat Mill Rats 9-2

JOHNSTWON, Pa. — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used a five-run third inning to help beat the Mill Rats 9-2 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown Monday night.

Santrel Farmer led the game off with a single, stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on a groundout by Kade Wroot, giving the Paints an early 1-0 lead.

Johnstown (9-9, 21-28) tied the game up in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Lukas Torres, bringing home Joe Alcorn.

Chillicothe (10-8, 31-18) grabbed the lead back with a big third inning. Nate Dorinsky wallked to leadoff the inning, advancing to second on a groundout by Jake Reifsnyder. Farmer hit a ground ball to short and Dorinsky beat the tag a third, putting runners on the corners. Brett Carson reached on a fielding error by the Mill Rats’ third baseman, loading the bases. After a strikeout for the second out, Tim Orr worked a walk, bringing home Dorinsky. Owen Wilson hit an infield single, scoring Farmer. A wild pitch brought home Carson. Cameron Bowen singled to left field, scoring Orr and Wilson, making it 6-1 Chillicothe.

Kade Wroot delivered a two-run double in the top of the fourth, scoring Reifsnyder, who walked to leadoff the inning, and making it 8-1.

Andrew Casey launched a solo home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth, getting the Mill Rats one closer at 8-2.

Chillicothe got that run back in the fifth. Steele worked a leadoff walk, advancing to second on a passed ball. Dorinsky singled off the wall in left, moving Steele to third, Dorinsky was thrown out on the play trying for a double. Reifsnyder singled to left, scoring Steele and extending the Paints’ lead to 9-2, the eventual final.

Paints starter Isaac Danford (1-0) struck out 10 over five innings of work, allowing two runs on four hits. Nick Lallathin tossed three scoreless innings, surrendering five hits and striking out four. Carson pitched the ninth for the Paints, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

The meeting was the finale of the 16-game season series, with Chillicothe winning 14-2.

The Paints are back at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Lafayette Aviators on Strike Out Stroke Night by Adena Health System.