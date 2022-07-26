2022 SSU women’s soccer preview

PORTSMOUTH — With the season around the corner, the Shawnee State women’s soccer team is starting their preparation for the upcoming 2022 season. Here is a look at the schedule and the team.

Starting their season on the 27th of August, the Bears will not have to travel far with the game at Shawnee Turf against the visiting West Virginia Tech Golden Bears. They will have six games after getting them ready for the Mid-South Conference part of the season. They will open conference play at home against the Saints of Thomas More University on September 24 at 1 PM.

The team returned 14 players from the season before, Madison Humble, Brenna Woodard, Leonie Heck, and Carlota Taylor, to name a small number of the players coming back. While bringing back those players from last season, the Bears also bring in 11 freshman and transfer student-athletes.

Head coach Natasha Ademakinwa had this to say about the upcoming season, “Last season we suffered a huge blow on injuries, but I am thrilled to have everybody back with us. We also have an exciting recruiting class coming to join our returning players. I am confident the girls will come together as a team, and I am excited to see what they will accomplish together this year.”