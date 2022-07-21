Post 199 takes game one over Post 23

Editor’s Note: A recap from the second of two games in the Region V American Legion championship series will be available online and in the Saturday, July 23 print edition.

CHILLICOTHE — In game one of the Region V American Legion championship series, Yeager-Benson Post 199 scored their runs in early pairs.

During their 9-1 victory over Portsmouth Post 23, Post 199 scored two runs in each of their first four trips to the plate to force a winner-take-all Region V championship tilt later Thursday afternoon.

The No. 2-seed Portsmouth suffered its’ first lost of the Region V tournament in defeat to No. 6-seed Yeager Benson after advancing through the winner’s bracket unscathed with wins over No. 1-seed Waverly Post 142 (16-3) and Chillicothe Post 757 (13-3).

Post 23’s Hunter Thomas was Portsmouth’s game one starter on the mound and was handed a loss, allowing four earned runs in one and two-thirds innings.

Thomas didn’t allow a hit, but issued seven walks on 60 pitches. Cam Carpenter entered in relief of Thomas in the second and allowed 11 hits and four earned runs in the final five and one-third innings.

Yeager-Benson’s Jacob Flaherty went the distance and earned the win on the hill, allowing five hits, four walks and one earned run on 102 pitches.

At the plate for Portsmouth, Isaiah Kelly led the team with two hits.

Post 23’s Aodhan Queen drove in their lone run with an RBI hit-by-pitch in the home half of the sixth while they faced an 8-0 deficit.

Game two between Post 23 and Post 199 began with a 1:40 p.m. first pitch.

The winner advances to the Ohio American Legion State Tournament next week at Beavers Field in Lancaster.

Yeager-Benson 222 200 1 — 9 11 0

Portsmouth 000 001 0 — 1 5 1

Yeager-Benson: Jacob Flaherty 7IP, 1R, 1ER, 5H, 1HB, 4BB, 0IBB, 5K, 29BF

Portsmouth: Hunter Thomas 1 2/3IP, 4R, 4ER, 0H, 1HB, 7BB, 1IBB, 3K, 13BF; Cam Carpenter 5 1/3IP, 5R, 5ER, 11H, 0HB, 2BB, 0IBB, 2K, 7BF

W — Jacob Flaherty; L — Hunter Thomas

Post 199 hitting

Austin Dennis 2-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB

Kyle Krummen 2-3, R, RBI, 2BB

Caleb Partin 1-4, R, BB

Tyler Herbers 1-3, 2R, BB

Adam Deitschel 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB

Nate Aug 0-3, RBI, BB

Brennan Martin 1-3, RBI, BB

Jackson Grimmelsmen 1-3, RBI, R, BB

Brady Lagreca 1-3, R, BB

Post 23 hitting

Isaiah Kelly 2-3

Aodhan Queen 0-1, RBI, BB

Jakob Tipton 1-1

Cooper McKenzie 1-3

Caeleb McGraw 1-3

Portsmouth Post 23’s Isaiah Kelly (27) had a pair of hits during game one of the Region V championship series against Yeager-Benson Post 199. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_IMG_3434-1.jpg Portsmouth Post 23’s Isaiah Kelly (27) had a pair of hits during game one of the Region V championship series against Yeager-Benson Post 199. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth Post 23 pitcher Cam Carpenter (33) took over in relief during Thursday’s championship series versus Yeager-Benson Post 129 played at Mt. Logan Elementary. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_IMG_3451-1.jpg Portsmouth Post 23 pitcher Cam Carpenter (33) took over in relief during Thursday’s championship series versus Yeager-Benson Post 129 played at Mt. Logan Elementary. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Yeager-Benson forces winner-take-all Region V championship game

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

