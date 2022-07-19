Intense racing for ‘Jackie Boggs Night’ at PRP

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Racing was intense on Saturday night at Portsmouth Raceway Park on “Smoke Out Pizza & BBQ” Jackie Boggs Night for The Kids, presented by 4B Motorsports, as fans were witness to a last-lap pass in the Late Model Feature and a first-time winner in the Limited Lates.

Rod Conley got past brother R.J. Conley on the final circuit to claim his first PRP Late Model A-Main victory of the season.

The night had duel Modified Features with Brian Skaggs winning the first and Jeremy Rayburn the second.

The evening also presented a pair of Limited Late Model A-Mains, won by Evyian Terry and first-time-ever winner Jesse Lyons Jr.

Derek Richmond took the checkers in the Sport Mods.

On a night when children 12-and-under received free general admission, and many bicycles and other door prizes were given away to the 12-and-under crowd, the action on the track was as fierce as ever.

After a little bit of hot-lapping, the evening got underway with a Modified and Limited Late Model Feature that had gotten rained out on July 1.

The 20-lap Modified A-Main was dominated by Pedro’s Skaggs.

He led every lap from start to finish.

Ben Adkins, Rayburn, Anthony Slusher and Brandon Medinger rounded out the top-5.

The first Limited Late Model A-Main was a thriller, as Catlettsburg’s (Ky.) Evyian Terry logged his first feature win of the season — fending off strong challenges throughout the race from several different drivers.

Robbie Lewis, Lyons Jr., Garret McCloud and Kevin Terry rounded out the top-5.

The Late Model A-Main was virtually dominated by R.J. Conley, who led the first 24 laps of the 25-lap event.

Conley built a sizeable lead, but brother Rod Conley started reeling him in with about six to go.

On the last lap going into turn one, R.J. went low with a lapped car in front of him and Rod went high — managing to pass both R.J. and the lapped car of Chuck Simons.

The track had a cushion all evening, and the fastest way around appeared to be up top.

Rod Conley, who is known for liking to run the bottom, said in victory lane after the race that when barreling into the first turn on the final lap, “I just held it to the floor!”

R.J Conley, Brandon Fouts, Nick Bocook and Charlie Jude completed the top-5.

R.J. Conley was the night’s fast qualifier.

The second Modified Feature of the evening appeared to be on its way to going the exact same way the first one did.

Skaggs led the first 13 laps before Rayburn went by him on the high side.

Like Rod Conley, Rayburn typically likes running low, but the two-time PRP Champion made it work up top.

Three laps later, Skaggs had to pull off with damage to his right front suspension.

For the second time of the night in a Modified A-Main, Adkins would finish as runner-up.

Brandon Smith, Slusher and Adam Colley completed the top-5.

Logan Burke was The Dynamic Shock Service Modified Fast Qualifier.

In his 11th year of racing at PRP, Franklin Furnace’s Lyons Jr. got his first A-Main victory in the second O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Late Model A-Main.

Lyons drove a great race, keeping his car at the front of the field the entire 15 laps.

McCloud, Lewis, Evyian Terry and Kevin Terry rounded out the top-5.

In the Sport Mod Feature, Stout’s Richmond was dominant.

He led every single circuit en route to his second PRP win of the season.

Joe McClain, Stevie Thornsberry, Landon Barker and Jeromy Brady made up the top 5.

Portsmouth Raceway Park will be back in action this coming Saturday (July 23) — as DESCO Federal Credit Union will present The Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association 410 Winged Sprint Cars, The Giovanni’s Wholesale Pizza Late Models presented by Impact Race Gear, The Local Happenings App Modifieds, and The Express Oil & Tire Engineers Sport Mods.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with racing at approximately 7:30 p.m.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_PRP-1.jpeg