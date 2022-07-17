Reds-Cardinals game gets rained out

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds was postponed on Sunday because of rain.

The final game of the three-game set was called at 12:31 p.m. local time.

It will be made up on Sept. 17 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

St. Louis won the first two games of the series 7-3 and 11-3.

The teams will meet in the first game after the All-Star break on Friday in Cincinnati.

The rainout stalled the comeback of St. Louis pitcher Steven Matz, who was scheduled to start.

Matz returned from the 15-day injured list on Sunday, and would have made his first appearance since May 22 — when he left the game after four pitches because of left shoulder impingement.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Nolan Arenado was selected to the All-Star team, but has decided not to attend the event in order to rest his back.

UP NEXT

Reds: Begin a 10-game homestand on Friday against St. Louis. Cincinnati will also host Miami and Baltimore.

Cardinals: Will kick off a 10-day, eight-game road trip in Cincinnati on Friday. The trip includes stops in Washington and Toronto.