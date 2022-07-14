OHSAA football updates & season calendar

COLUMBUS — Fall sports practices officially begin on Monday, Aug. 1 for member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, including 712 schools that will compete in 11-man football.

Football scrimmage dates are Aug. 5-13 and the regular season begins the week of Aug. 15.

The first Friday night is Aug. 19.

MaxPreps Statewide Football Schedules: https://www.maxpreps.com/news/EDSsG5Qyv0Kr-i98Hx5WUQ/ohsaa-2022-ohio-high-school-football-schedules.htm

TWO SCHOOLS CHANGE DIVISIONS

Following the OHSAA’s June 13 announcement of the 2022 divisional breakdowns and region assignments, two schools have been reassigned to new divisions and regions due to errors in enrollment data submitted. Youngstown Ursuline was initially placed in Division IV, but has been moved to Division III (Region 9). Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic was initially placed in Division VII, but has been moved to Division VI (Region 22).

Updated divisional breakdowns and region assignments are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2022

2022 OHSAA Football Calendar

July 18-31 5-Day Acclimatization Period can be completed

Aug. 1 First Day of Practice

Aug. 5-13 Scrimmage Dates

Aug. 15 Regular Season Begins (First Friday is Aug. 19)

Sept. 6 First Weekly Associated Press State Polls (after week 3)

Sept. 13 First Weekly Computer Points Released (after week 4)

Oct. 22 Regular Season Ends

Oct. 23 Final Computer Points and Playoff Qualifiers announced (top 16 schools in each region)

Oct. 28 First Round Playoff Games – Higher Seeded Team Hosts

Nov. 4 Regional Quarterfinals – Higher Seeded Team Hosts

Nov. 11-12 Regional Semifinals – at Neutral Sites (Div. I, II, III, V on Friday; Div. IV, VI and VII on Saturday)

Nov. 18-19 Regional Finals – at Neutral Sites (Div. I, II, III, V on Friday; Div. IV, VI and VII on Saturday)

Nov. 24 Thanksgiving

Nov. 25-26 State Semifinals – at Neutral Sites (Div. I, II, III, V on Friday; Div. IV, VI and VII on Saturday)

Dec. 1-3 State Championships in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

CHANGE TO PRESEASON ACCLIMATIZATION PERIOD REGULATION

The sport of football includes a five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes. In the past, that five-day period began on the first day of practice. New this year, the five-day period may be completed beginning July 18, although attendance cannot be mandatory until official practice begins on Aug. 1. Football players which complete acclimation in July may then participate in full contact on Aug. 1. All players joining the team for the first time at any point during the season after the first day of mandatory practice must participate in a five-day acclimatization period prior to any contact drills. During practices within the acclimatization period, players may wear helmets only on the first two days. On days three and four, helmets and shoulder pads are allowed. From day five onward, full pads are allowed. Full contact is not permitted until the acclimatization period is completed. During these acclimation days, athletes may engage in conditioning, speed, strength, agility drills and may use large pads for drills and walk-through practices.

OHSAA INCLEMENT WEATHER POLICY

A modification to the OHSAA’s inclement weather policy went into effect in 2019, which states, “At night under certain atmospheric conditions, lighting flashes may be seen from distant storms. In these cases, it may be safe to continue an event if no thunder can be heard and the flashes are low on the horizon.” Otherwise, if thunder is heard or lightning is seen, outdoor activities shall be suspended for 30 minutes and all personnel, athletes and spectators shall evacuate to available safe structures or shelters. The full policy is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/inclementweatherpolicy

HEAD, HEAT AND HYDRATION

The OHSAA has many resources and guidelines for schools to take precautions in extreme heat. In addition, the OHSAA reminds student-athletes and coaches to follow the proper medical regulations when there is any chance a concussion may have occurred. Those regulations and other helpful tools are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sportssafety

Additional reminders for all schools,

coaches and student-athletes

1. All student-athletes must have a pre-participation physical: http://www.ohsaa.org/medicine/physicalexamform

2. All coaches, paid and volunteer, must be certified by the Ohio Department of Education: http://www.ohsaa.org/Coaches-Corner

3. Mandatory preseason parent meetings information: http://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources

4. The month of August is a no-contact period for coaches in the sports of basketball, softball, baseball, ice hockey, boys volleyball and lacrosse.