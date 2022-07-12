Hillsboro blanks, no-hits Shockers

PIKETON —This might have been just as big of a shock to the Shockers as it was anybody else.

That’s because Waverly’s Post 142 American Legion Baseball team, at home on Saturday in an SCOL tilt against Hillsboro, had no basehits —and ultimately lost 7-0 for its first league setback of the summer.

You read that right, as Waverly was the victim of a Hillsboro no-hitter.

Meanwhile, the visitors scored three runs apiece in innings four and five, followed by an insurance counter in the seventh.

That was all after Shockers’ starting pitcher Ben Nichols, through the first three frames and 10 total batters, had only allowed a third-inning leadoff single.

Nichols pitched the first five frames for Waverly and struck out four, while Valley’s Carter Nickel notched three strikeouts in his two innings of relief work.

The loss left Waverly with a 13-11 record, including its still tops 5-1 SCOL mark.

The Shockers split the season series with Hillsboro, as they swept Portsmouth Post 23 in league play —along with wins over Circleville and Chillicothe.

Speaking of Circleville, Waverly was to play at Post 134 on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

As for baserunners against Hillsboro, the only Shocker to reach base in the opening 10 at-bats and three innings was Piketon’s Tra Swayne —who drew a two-out walk in the second.

In the final three stanzas, and the final 10 Shockers seeing the plate, only Valley’s Hunter Edwards reached —with a two-out walk of his own in the fifth.

The Shockers, which struck out six times, sent five batters to the dish in the fourth —but had no hits and their final two outs both came caught stealing.

Jase Hurd had a leadoff walk, but he was retired on a 5-4 fielder’s choice off the bat of Nichols.

Nichols got caught trying to steal second, while Weston Roop reached on an error —and Peyton Harris and Swayne both walked back-to-back to load the bases.

However, Roop was caught trying to take home, as Hillsboro kept the shutout —and the no-hitter —intact.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_Waverly-Post-142-shocker-logo-1-1-2.jpg

Staff report

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved