Post 23 Jrs. fall to Colts

CHILLICOTHE — If the Portsmouth Post 23 Juniors were going to dodge the rain, and capture the Region V American Legion Baseball Tournament championship, they were going to have to do so by pulling double duty on Friday.

That’s because fourth-seeded Post 23, in facing the second-seeded Chillicothe Colts in the winners’ bracket finals for the double-elimination event, fell 14-4 in five innings to the Colts — as Chillicothe scored all 14 runs, in consecutive fashion, over the final four frames.

The loss dropped Portsmouth to 17-7, and sent it into the losers’ bracket final for Friday afternoon —against top-seeded Waverly Post 142, which it rallied to defeat 5-4 in an epic 13-inning opening-round marathon matchup on Thursday.

The result of that contest, which was also played at Chillicothe’s venerable VA Memorial Stadium, saw Post 23 win over Waverly by a count of 9-4.

On Friday against the Colts, Post 23 actually started fast —scoring four runs over the first two stanzas, and only getting one hit for those four points.

In the first, J.D. Matiz led off by being hit by a pitch by Chillicothe starter D.J. Crocker, as Jakob Tipton tallied a one-out single to straightaway center—and Matiz made his way home from second.

On the next at-bat, Tipton raced home for the 2-0 advantage —as Aodhan Queen’s ground ball to third base wasn’t fielded cleanly, resulting in an error.

In the second, Post 23 sent eight batters to the plate, as Rowdy Watkins and Matiz drew back-to-back walks against Crocker, after Kolton Salyers reached base to lead off the inning —on a dropped third strike.

Ashton Crace then replaced Crocker after only 10 batters, and Crace —with the Post 23 bases loaded —hit Owen Young with a pitch to score Salyers.

Two batters later, with two outs in the books, Queen drew a walk to cross Watkins —and make it a fast 4-0.

However, for Queen, Portsmouth pitcher Jack Picklesimer and the remainder of the Post 23 unit, as Newfound Glory once sang, it was all downhill from here.

Picklesimer started, and already escaped a first-inning pickle, having given up three consecutive walks while inducing a pair of centerfield flyouts —and picking off a Colt taking off for third.

But unfortunately he never made it out of the second —as the Colts charged back for six earned runs on four hits.

Post 23 coach Matt Miller pulled Picklesimer in favor of Queen —after Picklesimer struck out only one and had walked six of his 16 batters faced.

He hit his final two batters, finally prompting the pitching change.

But Queen couldn’t keep the Colts in check either, as they added three runs on three hits in the third along with an error in the outfield —before two more markers on a two-out RBI-double made it 11-4 following four.

Queen walked the two leadoff Colts, before Braylon Leach was hit by a pitch.

Chillicothe finished off Portsmouth in the fifth, batting around against Queen and scoring three more runs on four walks with back-to-back singles.

Queen faced 23 Colts, while Crace came out a winner — allowing a Young single in the fourth for his only hit.

The only other baserunners Crace allowed were a Queen walk in the second, Matiz being hit by a pitch in the fourth, and Rhyan Queen walking in the fifth.

Salyers grounded into a fielder’s choice, but was left stranded there —as Post 23 went down 1-2-3 to Crace in the third.

Portsmouth loses 14-4 in Region V

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

