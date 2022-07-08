Shockers down Colts in SCOL

CHILLICOTHE — Mother Nature may have gotten the best of the Shockers on Wednesday, but Waverly wasn’t about to be denied on Thursday.

That’s because the Post 142 baseball team, rained out against the host Colts on the previous day, dialed in for a 6-1 SCOL American Legion Baseball victory against Chillicothe at Mary Lou Patton Park —to keep its perfect league record intact at 5-0.

The Shockers scored twice in the first and fifth frames, followed by second and sixth-stanza single points.

Chillicothe scored its only marker in the third —when Braylon Leach singled and Will Dratwa drove him in with a single of his own.

But beyond that, the only Alex Boles basehits given up by the Shockers starting pitcher was a Jacob Lenox leadoff single in the opening inning, and a Peter Brockman single in the sixth.

Boles bulldogged his way for five innings, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out eight.

Roger Woodruff worked the final two, giving up one hit with two strikeouts.

Valley’s Hunter Edwards amassed three hits including a double, and scored a run along with Woodruff, who also doubled.

Woodruff, Peyton Harris, Ben Nichols and Jase Hurd had two hits apiece, as Harris had three runs batted in —while Nichols and Hurd scored twice.

In the first, Hurd, Nichols and Harris all singled —as Hurd and Nichols scored.

Woodruff doubled and scored in the second, while Edwards did the same in the insurance sixth.

In the fifth, Hurd singled to lead off and Nichols drew a walk on the next at-bat, with Harris singling in both for a 5-1 advantage at that point.

Waverly will return home, and return to SCOL action on Saturday, for a doubleheader against Hillsboro.

First pitch for the first game is set for 11 a.m.

