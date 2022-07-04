Shockers 1-3 at Post 11 Classic

LANCASTER — Unfortunately for the Shockers, it was a second consecutive one-win and three-loss tournament weekend.

This time, the site was Lancaster’s Beavers Field and the Post 11 Baseball Classic, as Waverly’s Post 142 team went 1-3 —after a 1-3 weekend during the last weekend in June, at the Best of Ohio Showcase close to Dayton.

The Shockers fell Friday to Sidney Post 217 3-1, bounced back on Saturday to roll Greenville Post 140 12-1, but then lost its two Sunday tilts by counts of 5-2 to Tiffin Post 169 and 11-1 to Troy Post 43.

The Shockers sandwiched in a 6-5 SCOL win over visiting Portsmouth Post 23 a week ago on Tuesday, and aim for a similar SCOL fate this week —when they travel to Chillicothe and play Post 757 on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Post 142 is now 12-10, and 4-0 and in first place in the SCOL.

The Shockers secured their only victory of the weekend with a 12-1 rout of Greenville, scoring three runs apiece in each of the opening three innings —followed by eruptions of four runs in the fourth and five runs in the top of the seventh when they batted around.

The only Greenville run was an unearned second-stanza marker, as Alex Boles bore down and pitched six strong innings en route to the runaway win.

He struck out 10, retired Greenville 1-2-3 in innings four, five and six —and only allowed four hits with one walk.

Boles gave up a two-out first-inning double, two second-inning singles including the run-scoring safety with two outs, and a third-inning single and his lone free pass.

Greenville made it a 2-1 deficit with its run —combining a leadoff single with a Shocker error and a Boles balk, and again the aforementioned run-scoring single.

But by the time Boles exited before the seventh, and Malik Diack took over, the Shockers staked their commanding 12-1 lead.

Diack walked the first two batters he faced, before earning a flyout and a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

Boles and his Waverly Tiger teammate Peyton Harris had three hits apiece, while Zane Trace’s Ben Nichols notched two.

Harris had a first-inning RBI-single followed later with a double, as Diack’s RBI-double in the second made it 2-0 —and ended up being all the runs the Shockers needed.

L.T. Jordan made it 7-1 with his bases-clearing three-run double in the fourth.

Nichols added a two-run two-bagger, before Hunter Edwards of Valley chipped in with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Against Sidney on Friday, Roger Woodruff pitched well enough to win over his opening five and two-thirds frames —as he faced only four batters in innings one, two and five, sandwiched around three in the third.

All three Sidney runs were earned, as he scattered five hits and three walks while striking out five.

But besides a single second-stanza counter, the Shockers could never quite take advantage of runners on the basepaths.

Waverly went up 1-0 as Harris singled and later scored, as Tra Swayne and Edwards singles —along with a Boles bases on balls —loaded the bases with one out.

But all three Shockers were left stranded, which proved to be the theme — after Jordan singled in the first for a leadoff runner, but was retired for the third out on a fielder’s choice.

Weston Roop racked up a one-out double in the third, but was retired on the bases —before the designated hitter Harris singled to lead off the fourth, but was left there.

Nichols singled and Roop walked in the fifth, Swayne singled in the sixth, and Jase Hurd walked before Roop singled with two outs in the seventh.

None of those final six Shockers crossed the plate —following the bases left loaded situation in the second.

Sidney combined a double, a fielder’s choice, two stolen bases, a sacrifice fly and a walk for its two fourth-inning points, followed by a leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly for the 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Against Tiffin, the Shockers got two runs in the final-frame sixth on a Swayne single followed by Boles cranking a two-run home run —but Tiffin batted around in its half for five runs off Nichols, only three of which were earned.

In fact, those five runs were recorded before the Shockers secured even one out.

Nichols pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with four walks with six strikeouts.

The Shockers’ only other baserunners were Jordan who walked and reached third via error in the first, Swayne who reached on an error and Diack who walked in the second, Boles and Diack who walked back-to-back in the fourth, and Diack who walked for the third and final time following Boles’ home run.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_Waverly-Post-142-shocker-logo-1-.jpg

Staff report

