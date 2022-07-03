Paints Win Third Straight, Beat Johnstown 7-2

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, used a four-run sixth inning to propel them to a 7-2 win over the Johnstown Mill Rats Saturday night at VA Memorial Stadium.

The Paints (20-10) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a two-out, bases-loaded single by Mike Sprockett.

Chillicothe held the Mill Rats (11-17) scoreless until the top of the fifth inning, when a two-run double off the bat of Mackenzee Higuchi tied the game at 2-2.

The Paints would respond in the bottom half of the inning when Tim Orr doubled home Owen Wilson, making it 3-2 Chillicothe.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with Jeron Williams on first as result of a walk, Ben Gbur sent a no-doubter over the left-field wall, giving the Paints a 5-2 lead. Cameron Bowen later scored on a wild pitch, extending their lead to 6-2. Tim Orr got another RBI when he lined a ball off the glove of the first baseman, making it 7-2.

Dylan Taliaferro (3-1) would leave the game after six innings of work, giving up two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five. Jake Norris entered the game in the seventh in relief and shut the Mill Rats down, striking out two and giving up no runs to earn his second save of the season and securing the 7-2 victory.

The Paints return to action tomorrow night at 6:05 where they will face off against the Lafayette Aviators at VA Memorial Stadium. Kids 12 and under receive free admission to the game on Subway Kids Day!