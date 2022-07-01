Portsmouth LL 9, 10, 11 SB heading to state

PORTSMOUTH — There’s nothing quite like winning a championship in your hometown.

The Portsmouth Little League 9, 10, 11 year old softball team earned that experience by winning the District 11 tournament championship on the Portsmouth High School softball field on June 18.

The members of the District 11 championship team include Davia Parker, Lexi Newman, Gigi Bedard, Jymira Fisher, Caitlyn Galloway, Brielle Berry, Makiyah McGinnis, Abbie Charles, Maddie Charles, Korynn Arms, Olivia Wells, Evanie McKinley, Kensley Reed, Mia Bolden, and Ramsie Lewis. The coaches for the team are head coach Curtis Parker and assistant coaches Chad Galloway, Stacy Reed, and Eliza Gullett.

“They’re completely excited. For a lot of our younger girls who haven’t played all-stars, this is a new experience for them,” Parker said, in an interview on Wednesday. “To start off their LL careers with a district championship like this, it’s really big.”

Portsmouth defeated Gallia Academy in the first two games of their best of three series in the championship round. They were 13-3 victors in the first matchup and again by a score of 30-22 in a shootout of a second game.

“The toughness of our girls,” Parker said, of what stood out from his team. “We played both games that day — anytime you play two games out in the heat like we had, it’s tough period. Especially for young athletes that age. I was blown away with how they fought through that to come out on top.”

July 23-30 is the week block date that has been set aside for the 9, 10, 11 year old Little League softball state tournament in Ashtabula.

In the mean time, Portsmouth Little League is having a number of fundraisers to help raise money for the expenses of the trip to the northeastern part of the state.

On July 6th, if you mention the Portsmouth All-Stars at a Wendy’s location, you’ll receive a discount.

On July 7th, they’ll be hosting a bake sale at the entrance of Mr Gatti’s Pizza between 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

On July 13th, if you mention the Portsmouth All-Stars at Buffalo Wild Wings, you’ll receive a discount.

On July 15th, the Portsmouth All-Stars will be hosting a car wash at Tim Hortons between 11 a.m.-2p.m.

Portsmouth Little League is also accepting donations and is having t-shirt sales for those who wish to contribute that way.

“We have a public Facebook page for the team where we’re going to update our sponsors and the times and dates of each of the fundraisers,” Parker said.

Members of the Portsmouth Little League 9, 10, 11 year old softball team and coaching staff celebrate their win in the District 11 tournament championship over Gallia Academy. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/07/web1_Portsmouth-LL.jpg Members of the Portsmouth Little League 9, 10, 11 year old softball team and coaching staff celebrate their win in the District 11 tournament championship over Gallia Academy. Submitted photo

By Jacob Smith [email protected]

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved