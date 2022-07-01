Wisdom’s slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 on Thursday night.

The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23.

Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel.

“It’s contagious, in a way,” Wisdom said. “We’re feeding off each other’s energy, stringing together good at-bats.”

Wisdom’s slam off Graham Ashcraft capped a five-run second, and he also connected against Dauri Moreta in the sixth.

It was his fifth multi-homer game.

He hit his other grand slam on Sept. 15, 2018 against the Dodgers while a member of the Cardinals.

The Cubs (30-46) won for the third time in four games.

The Reds (26-49) lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6) pitched six innings of six-hit ball and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.

Hendricks has allowed two runs in his last 13 1/3 innings.

Joey Votto continued his dominance of Hendricks by hitting a solo home run in the sixth and is batting .415 (17 for 41) with six homers lifetime against Hendricks.

Morel hit an RBI-single that knocked out Ashcraft in the third, and he hit a double in the seventh and that set up Narciso Crook’s first major league hit — a double down the left-field line.

“I was thinking, ‘I need to beat this out,’ because I want to get that RBI,“ Crook said.

Morel is 7 for 9 with a double, two homers and four RBIs since being dropped to the ninth spot on Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games with a single in the fourth and finished with three hits.

“He’s in a good place right now,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

Ashcraft (4-2) allowed a career-high seven runs in 2 1/3 innings and has allowed six runs or more in two of his last three starts.

Tommy Pham hit a three-run home run in the ninth off Cubs left-hander Brandon Hughes.

Cubs second baseman David Bote left after four innings due to left shoulder soreness.

Bote collided with Hoerner on a groundball single by Votto that scored Pham, but Bote finished the inning.

Bote underwent surgery on the same shoulder last season.

TRANSACTION

The Cubs selected Crook, 26, from Triple-A Iowa prior to Thursday’s game.

This marked the first time Crook has been placed on a major league roster after 8 1/2 seasons, 564 games and 1,835 at-bats.

“In my heart, I always knew I was a big leaguer, and I always wanted to prove that to myself,” said Crook, who was drafted by the Reds in the 23rd round out of Rowan College in New Jersey in 2013. “I’m not a quitter.”

Crook grounded into a double play in the fifth in his first at-bat.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Reds: OF Tyler Naquin (left quad strain) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. C Tyler Stephenson (right thumb) is scheduled to take live batting practice Friday and start a rehab assignment at Louisville on Sunday. RHP Alexis Diaz (right biceps soreness) will throw live batting practice on Saturday and could be activated on Monday.

Cubs: OF Jason Heyward (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to June 27. OF Michael Hermosillo was transferred to the 60-day IL. OF Seiya Suzuki (left ring finger sprain) went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs against Columbus in his first game on a rehab assignment for Iowa.

UP NEXT:

Reds LHP Mike Minor (1-4, 7.71) did open a three-game series Friday night again the Braves. Minor allowed six runs in five innings of a 9-2 loss last Saturday against the Giants.