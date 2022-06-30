Dettwiller new ND volleyball coach

PORTSMOUTH — Pretty much, for the past half-decade for sure, the surname Dettwiller is well-associated with Notre Dame High School athletics.

That’s because of the Dettwiller sister act for the Titans —of Katie, Claire and Annie.

Now, two of that trio will reunite for one season on the volleyball court —as Katie Dettwiller was recently hired as the Titans’ new head coach, with the 2019 Notre Dame graduate coming home to head up her alma mater.

Dettwiller replaces three-year coach Cassidy Roney, who led the Titans to a 51-17 combined record —and three perfect falls through the Southern Ohio Conference Division I.

In fact, from 2015 to the present day, the Titans have won outright or shared with Eastern (now in SOC II) every single SOC I volleyball championship —to go along with their only other division championship from 2005.

Henceforth, Katie (2015 thru 2018 seasons), Claire (2017 thru 2020 seasons) and Annie (2019 thru 2021 seasons) have never not experienced an SOC I title as players.

The six-foot one-inch tall Annie will be a senior this campaign, playing for her elder sister and the six-foot four-inch towering Katie.

Dettwiller discussed, in a recent interview with The Portsmouth Daily Times, taking over the Titans’ program.

Her volleyball background dates back to sixth grade and travel and club leagues, and as a four-year starting middle blocker and letterwinner for Notre Dame —where she was an all-SOC first-teamer and all-Southeast District Division IV first-teamer in multiple years.

Over her four years, and playing for head coach Kelsey Glockner, the Titans triumphed in 86 matches —as she herself amassed 867 kills, 213 blocks and 53 aces.

“This is a dream of mine and I am honored to have this position. I love volleyball and I missed it when I went to college and played strictly basketball. I missed the sport, I missed being around it,” said Dettwiller. “I am very grateful to get it back and to be able to share the knowledge that I have gained and was passed on to me by my high school coaches. I am very excited about this opportunity.”

Yes, don’t discount Dettwiller’s excellent basketball career either —as she was an all-Ohioan (as selected by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association) in her junior (2017-18) and senior (2018-19) seasons, including Division IV second team as a junior and first team as a senior.

She was the OPSWA’s all-Southeast District Division IV Player of the Year as a senior, and played for two seasons at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa. —of the Northeast Conference in NCAA Division I.

She is currently completing her education at Ohio University in Chillicothe.

Dettwiller said she is familiar with the Titans’ talented roster —having spent time last season “coming in and helping with practice and being a practice player for them”.

“I got to really know the girls well and help in any way I could. I’ve already met with them a few times to get to know them better for this season. I’ve watched a lot of these girls play through the years, having played with Claire and Annie. I’m really excited for the talent that we have and the talent we have coming up,” Katie said. “There are so many amazing athletes at Notre Dame right now, especially in the girls sports. I am excited to put these girls together on the volleyball court.”

Those Titans this season should include the returning likes of Annie Dettwiller, Gwen Sparks, Gracie Ashley, Katie Strickland, Kamryn Bradford, Mallory Borland and Bree Hicks.

Notre Dame is an overwhelming favorite for another SOC I championship —as it also has 16 sectional titles in school history.

The program’s first of those sectionals came clear back in 1987, as the only seasons in the past two decades in which Notre Dame didn’t win a title was from 2006 thru 2008 — and again in 2012.

It has won five district championships —2014 and four from 2016 thru 2019.

As for Dettwiller, she owes all what she learned about volleyball from Glockner.

“She taught me everything there is about the sport. The Xs and Os, the ins and outs, how to put together a successful team and all the fundamentals that I never even knew were there,” she said. “All my volleyball knowledge comes from her and it’s only grown from there, just watching the sport and being a fan over the years.”

Dettwiller did emphasize fundamentals more than once in her interview.

“We need to go back to basics and work on fundamentals to start with. We want our fundamentals to be strong. That way, when we’re going into games, we don’t have to worry about that. We’re just worried about what we need to do as a team to be successful,” said the coach. “We start with our building blocks of fundamentals and the right formations for passing and setting and hitting. All these girls already have the athletic ability to put that into work and to be as successful as possible.”

Being the most successful, of course, would be advancing to the state tournament —in which Scioto County has been represented in three of the past four years.

Clay in Division IV in 2018, Wheelersburg in Division III in 2019, and South Webster in Division IV in 2021 are those three regional champions.

Now, Notre Dame desires to join the proverbial party.

“Volleyball in the county has grown tremendously and it’s incredible to see. It’s always been a dream of ours and we came close a couple of times. Hopefully, in the future, we as in Notre Dame can be that team to get there,” said Dettwiller.

With Friday being the first day of July, the Lady Titans’ summer basketball schedule officially ended on Thursday (June 30).

Following the July 4 holiday, the Titans turn total attention to volleyball —through hopefully for them mid-November.

Dettwiller knows the SOC I, and even small-school Division IV, target which the Titans — and even the successful surname Dettwiller — carries.

“We’re used to it and we’re ready for it. It’s all part of being a Notre Dame athlete or a Notre Dame coach. We know these girls are going to work hard in the gym every single day to defend their titles and all the success they’ve had in the past,” she said.

Katie Dettwiller has been hired as the new volleyball head coach at Notre Dame High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Katie-Dettwiller-new-ND-coach.jpg Katie Dettwiller has been hired as the new volleyball head coach at Notre Dame High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Former Titan standout takes over alma mater

By Paul Boggs [email protected]

