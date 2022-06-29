Post 142 Jr. team rallies versus Post 23

WHEELERSBURG — Entering the top of the fifth trailing 4-3, the Waverly Post 142 Jr. team was in search of offense in an attempt to overcome their one-run deficit.
Their search for runs began quickly in the fifth as the Shockers plated 11 runs in the top of the frame — ultimately propelling their 15-6 road win over the Portsmouth Post 23 Jr. team.
To begin the fifth, Post 142’s first 10 batters produced a quality at-bat.
Their first four batters reached before a flyout to second base resulted in the go-ahead run scoring, then they produced another string of five-consecutive batters reaching as they built upon their lead.
Trevor Fike was one of three Shocker batters with three RBI, doing so with a pair of hits and a sac fly.
Waverly scored their first three runs on an opposite field three-run home run by Malik Diack in the top of the first.
Post 23 responded in the home half of the first when Jakob Tipton delivered a two-run home run to center field, cutting Waverly’s lead to 3-2.
Zac Roth, Rhyan Queen, and Nathaniel Berry each had an RBI for Post 23 in the contest.
***
BOX SCORE
Post 142 3 0 0 0 11 0 1 — 15 12 2
Post 23 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 6 5 1
Post 142 hitting
Christian Horn 2-5, 2R, 3BI
Cayde Conley 2-4, R, RBI, BB
Trevor Fike 2-4, R, 3RBI, BB
Ben Nichols 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB
Malik Diack 1-3, 2R, 3RBI
Hunter Hauck 1-3, R, RBI, BB
Garrett Moore 1-3, R, 2RBI
Tanner Nichols 1-4, R, RBI
Zack Hannah 1-3, 2R, BB
Zane Brownfield 0-2, 2R, 2BB
Post 23 hitting
JD Matiz 0-3, BB
Owen Young 2-3, 2R, BB
Jakob Tipton 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB
Aodhan Queen 0-1, R, 3RBI
Zac Roth 0-3, RBI, BB
Rhyan Queen 1-4, RBI
Nathaniel Berry 1-2, RBI, BB
Pitching
Isaak Tipton (23) 2H, 3ER, 6BB, 3K
Rowdy Watkins (23) 7H, 9ER, 2BB, 0K (L)
Kolten Salyers (23) 2IP, 4H, 1ER, 1K
Malik Diack (142) 3IP, 4H, 4ER, 6BB, 2K
Garrett Moore (142) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 2BB, 3K (W)
Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT