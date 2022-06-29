Post 142 Jr. team rallies versus Post 23

WHEELERSBURG — Entering the top of the fifth trailing 4-3, the Waverly Post 142 Jr. team was in search of offense in an attempt to overcome their one-run deficit.

Their search for runs began quickly in the fifth as the Shockers plated 11 runs in the top of the frame — ultimately propelling their 15-6 road win over the Portsmouth Post 23 Jr. team.

To begin the fifth, Post 142’s first 10 batters produced a quality at-bat.

Their first four batters reached before a flyout to second base resulted in the go-ahead run scoring, then they produced another string of five-consecutive batters reaching as they built upon their lead.

Trevor Fike was one of three Shocker batters with three RBI, doing so with a pair of hits and a sac fly.

Waverly scored their first three runs on an opposite field three-run home run by Malik Diack in the top of the first.

Post 23 responded in the home half of the first when Jakob Tipton delivered a two-run home run to center field, cutting Waverly’s lead to 3-2.

Zac Roth, Rhyan Queen, and Nathaniel Berry each had an RBI for Post 23 in the contest.

***

BOX SCORE

Post 142 3 0 0 0 11 0 1 — 15 12 2

Post 23 2 0 2 0 2 0 0 — 6 5 1

Post 142 hitting

Christian Horn 2-5, 2R, 3BI

Cayde Conley 2-4, R, RBI, BB

Trevor Fike 2-4, R, 3RBI, BB

Ben Nichols 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB

Malik Diack 1-3, 2R, 3RBI

Hunter Hauck 1-3, R, RBI, BB

Garrett Moore 1-3, R, 2RBI

Tanner Nichols 1-4, R, RBI

Zack Hannah 1-3, 2R, BB

Zane Brownfield 0-2, 2R, 2BB

Post 23 hitting

JD Matiz 0-3, BB

Owen Young 2-3, 2R, BB

Jakob Tipton 1-2, 3R, 2RBI, BB

Aodhan Queen 0-1, R, 3RBI

Zac Roth 0-3, RBI, BB

Rhyan Queen 1-4, RBI

Nathaniel Berry 1-2, RBI, BB

Pitching

Isaak Tipton (23) 2H, 3ER, 6BB, 3K

Rowdy Watkins (23) 7H, 9ER, 2BB, 0K (L)

Kolten Salyers (23) 2IP, 4H, 1ER, 1K

Malik Diack (142) 3IP, 4H, 4ER, 6BB, 2K

Garrett Moore (142) 4IP, 1H, 0ER, 2BB, 3K (W)

Portsmouth Post 23’s Jakob Tipton sent a 2-run home run to center field in the first inning of Tuesday’s contest versus Waverly Post 142. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_IMG_3262.jpg Portsmouth Post 23’s Jakob Tipton sent a 2-run home run to center field in the first inning of Tuesday’s contest versus Waverly Post 142. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Portsmouth Post 23’s Isaak Tipton allowed two hits and three earned runs across four innings during their meeting with Waverly Post 142 on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_IMG_3283.jpg Portsmouth Post 23’s Isaak Tipton allowed two hits and three earned runs across four innings during their meeting with Waverly Post 142 on Tuesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times Waverly Post 142’s Trevor Fike (35) went 2-of-4 with three RBI during their 15-6 win over Portsmouth Post 23 on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_IMG_3374.jpg Waverly Post 142’s Trevor Fike (35) went 2-of-4 with three RBI during their 15-6 win over Portsmouth Post 23 on Tuesday. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

