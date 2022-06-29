Late surge pushes Post 142 past Post 23

PIKETON — A three-run fifth inning helped the Waverly Post 142 Shockers defeat Portmouth Post 23 6-5 in SCOL play on Tuesday.

Three-straight Post 142 batters drove-in runs during their fifth.

Alex Boles singled to score Peyton Harris, LT Jordan singled to score Hunter Edwards, and Jase Hurd drove in Boles with an RBI sac fly to give the Shockers their first lead since the second inning.

Dax Estep allowed two hits across the final two innings on the mound, earning the win in a relief appeance.

Post 23’s Brock Kitchen led Portsmouth at the plate with a pair of hits and team-high three RBI.

Post 23’s Daewin Spence drove in a Portsmouth run and was one of five different players to score a run.

Portsmouth travels to Hillsboro on Wednesday for a double header in SCOL play.

***

BOX SCORE

Post 23 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 — 5 8 3

Post 142 2 0 0 1 3 0 X — 6 8 4

Post 23 hitting

Holden Blankenship 1-4

Brock Kitchen 2-4, 3RBI

Cooper McKenzie 1-3, BB

Caeleb McGraw 1-4, R

Isaiah Kelly 1-4, R

Landon Hutchinson 2-3, R

Lane Hutchinson 0-4, R

Daewin Spence 0-2, R, RBI, BB

Post 142 hitting

LT Jordan 1-3, RBI, BB

Jase Hurd 0-2, 2RBI

Ben Nichols 0-4, R

Weston Roop 0-2, R, 2BB

Dax Estep 2-4, 2RBI

Peyton Harris 2-3, R

Tra Swayne 0-2

Hunter Edwards 1-3, R

Alex Boles 2-3, 2R, RBI

Pitching

Vinnie Lonardo (23) 3IP, 3H, 0ER, 5K, 3BB

Trenton Williams (23) 3IP, 5H, 4ER, 0K, 3BB (L)

Ben Nichols (142) 5IP, 6H, 0ER, 3K, 1BB

Dax Estep (142) 2IP, 2H, 0ER, 0K, 1BB (W)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2022/06/web1_Post-23-logo-2.jpg