Post 23 Jrs win Hillsboro Wooden Bat tournament

HILLSBORO — Another weekend, another tournament championship won by the Post 23 Junior Team.

In the 2022 Hillsboro Wooden Bat Tournament, the Post 23 Jr. team went 4-1 in the tournament in a run that included defeating the host Hillsboro Post 129 in their final two games (4-3, 6-4 in championship).

Their two victories over Post 129 were their closest games of the tournament — after they defeated McArthur Post 303 10-5, fell to Waverly Post 142 12-4, and defeated the Greenville Thunder 10-0.

The Portsmouth Post 23 Jr. team improves to 13-5 on the season, while the Post 23 Sr. team won a championship of their own in the 2022 Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament in Chillicothe.

In Sunday’s Championship game for the Post 23 juniors, seven innings wasn’t enough baseball to decide a winner.

A Post 129 error on a ball put in play by Preston Krebbs resulted in two Post 23 runs in the top of the eighth inning as the game’s final two runs.

Owen Young earned the win on the hill for Post 23 by pitching the final four innings — including retiring Post 129 in order in the bottom of the eighth.

Young allowed just two hits, one earned run and issued one walk on 43 pitches in the final four frames.

Rowdy Watkins drove in a pair of Post 23 runs on a team-high two hits, while Krebbs had an RBI on one hit and a walk.

For the game, Post 23 batters drew seven walks and combined for five hits.

The Post 23 Jr. team will be back in action against Waverly Post 142 on Tuesday, June 28 in SCOL play. Post 23 defeated Post 142 13-12 in eight innings in their first meeting of the season on June 15 at Waverly.

